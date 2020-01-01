African All Stars Transfer News and Rumours: Napoli give Osimhen 10 days ultimatum

Napoli give Osimhen 10 days ultimatum

Napoli have asked Lille star Victor Osimhen to decide on their transfer offer within 10 days.

Corriere dello Sport claims the Naples outfit wants an immediate response from the Nigeria international to avoid a repeat of their failed move for Nicolas Pepe last summer and also have time to find an alternative in the event of Osimhen's rejection.

Osimhen has been to the Italian city to meet with the club’s leaders after his brilliant debut campaign at Lille where he scored 13 goals in 27 Ligue 1 games.

Man City to swap two players for Koulibaly

Manchester City are considering a swap deal that could include Nicolas Otamendi and Oleksandr Zinchenko to get Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly, according to the Sun.

The inclusion of Otamendi and Zinchenko could see the Premier League outfit still pay £65million-plus for the Senegal international who is valued at around £89 million by his Italian club.

City are not the only English club interested in the 29-year-old as Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool have reportedly made enquiries over his availability.

Bolasie wants Everton chance under Ancelotti

Yannick Bolasie is hoping to play for Everton under Carlo Ancelotti next season after returning from a loan spell at Sporting Lisbon.

Liverpool Echo reported the DR Congo international is an admirer of Ancelotti who has been at Goodison Park since December.

After scoring two goals in 21 appearances in Portugal, Bolasie is back on Merseyside but he has been unable to train with his Everton teammates due to health and safety restrictions.