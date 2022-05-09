African All Stars Transfer News and Rumours: Manchester United eye Reims' Ekitike

Man Utd ask about Reims striker Ekitike

Manchester United have, according to ESPN, asked about the potential availability of Reims striker Hugo Ekitike.

The Red Devils are, however, set to face competition for the highly-rated 19-year-old from Bayern Munich, Arsenal and Newcastle.



Nketiah 'feels connection' to Arsenal amid uncertain future

Eddie Nketiah has hailed the "connection" he feels with Arsenal and their supporters amid speculation over his future at the club, after the forward fired the Gunners to victory against Leeds United in the Premier League on Sunday.

The attacker's rapid double inside the first 10 minutes was enough to keep Mikel Arteta's side on course for Champions League football, as the north London outfit continue to close in on a top-four finish.

Nketiah has rebuffed new offers in previous months, citing a desire to play more often after effectively filling a fringe role at the club - and despite his success now, it remains to be seen whether Arteta holds enough faith in him to pursue the matter further.

Napoli eye Belotti as Osimhen replacement

Napoli are plotting a summer move for Andrea Belotti, Corriere dello Sport reports.

The striker is set to leave Turin in a free transfer this summer and Napoli are in the market for a replacement for Victor Osimhen.

Sarr open to leaving Bayern for La Liga

Bouna Sarr is keen to leave Bayern Munich this summer and secure a move to Spain, TZ reports.

The Senegal international defender has a contract at Bayern until 2024, but has made just 27 appearances across two seasons at the club is willing to take a new challenge.

Sarr is reportedly eyeing a switch to Spain, but would also consider a move to France, Italy or Turkey.

Barcelona in advanced talks for Koulibaly

Another player on the books at Napoli that is being heavily linked with a summer switch to Barcelona is Senegalese defender Kalidou Koulibaly.

AS reports that a deal could be on the cards there, with the Blaugrana now in “advanced talks” for the commanding centre-half.