African All Stars Transfer News and Rumours: Manchester United want Osimhen to replace Ronaldo

Man Utd want Osimhen to replace Ronaldo

Napoli star Victor Osimhen has emerged as Manchester United's top target to replace Cristiano Ronaldo.

According to Rai Sport via Football Italia, United have approached Osimhen but Napoli are demanding at least €100 million for the Super Eagles striker who has scored 11 goals in 22 appearances across all competitions this season.

Barca set to finalise Kessie deal

Barcelona are closing in on a deal for AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie, according to Sport.

The Blaugrana have stepped up talks for the Ivory Coast international who will be a free agent at the end of the season.

The 25-year-old, who has scored five goals in 20 Serie A matches this season, has rejected renewal offers from AC Milan.

Arsenal & Chelsea chasing Olise

Arsenal and Chelsea are interested in signing Crystal Palace forward Michael Olise, according to the Sun.

The Anglo-Nigerian has been in fine form since he joined Patrick Vieira's side on a five-year deal in July 2021.

With two goals and four assists in the Premier League so far, the 20-year-old could switch homes in the forthcoming months.

Bayo linked with Lazio move

Clermont striker Mohamed Bayo has emerged as an option for Lazio to replace Ciro Immobile, reports Calciomercato.

The Guinea international has produced impressive performances in Ligue 1 this season with 10 goals to his name after 20 matches.

Mourinho targets Bailly reunion

Jose Mourinho is looking to reunite with Manchester United defender Eric Bailly at AS Roma.

Daily Mirror claims the Portuguese coach has turned his attention to the Ivorian centre-back after failing to secure a move for Arsenal’s Granit Xhaka in January.

Bailly who was brought to Old Trafford by Mourinho in 2016, has only played four Premier League matches for the Red Devils this season.

Man Utd add Nkunku to summer shopping list

Manchester United have added RB Leipzig midfielder Christopher Nkunku to their list of summer transfer targets, reports ESPN.

Ralf Rangnick has urged the Red Devils to make a move for the talented 24-year-old, who has registered 19 goals and 13 assists this season.