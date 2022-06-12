African All Stars Transfer News and Rumours: Manchester United to loan Diallo again

GOAL brings you all the latest news, rumours and deals related to African stars across the world

Mohamed-Ali Cho close to join Real Sociedad

Teenage striker Mohamed-Ali Cho is close to joining La Liga side Real Sociedad, GOAL reports.

The 18-year-old, who is eligible to represent Morocco or Cote d'Ivoire was in fine form in the 2021-22 campaign for Angers - scoring four goals in 32 matches.

Should this happen, Cho will be the only African player at the Anoeta Stadium.

West Ham to sell Benrahma as part of Lingard bid

West Ham are prepared to offload Said Benrahma this summer, reports as they look to free up funds and squad space for Jesse Lingard.

An England international that enjoyed a productive loan spell at the London Stadium in 2020-21 remains a top target for the Hammers after reaching the end of his contract at Manchester United.



Man Utd & Chelsea register interest in Fofana

Manchester United and Chelsea have, according to RMC Sport, registered interest in Leicester defender Wesley Fofana.

The Cote d'Ivoire prospect is only 21 years of age and is viewed by those at Old Trafford and Stamford Bridge as a potentially shrewd addition for the present and future.



Diallo ‘open’ to another loan away from Man Utd

Amad Diallo took in a loan spell at Scottish giants Rangers last season, and Fredrik Filtvedt claims the Ivorian youngster is “open” to the idea of heading out of Old Trafford again in 2022-23.

The 19-year-old forward faces fierce competition for places at Old Trafford and is aware that regular game time is required in order for his ongoing development to be aided.

Article continues below



Barcelona must seal Koulibaly deal by mid-July

Kalidou Koulibaly has his heart set on a move to Barcelona but the club have just around a month to conclude negotiations with Napoli, according to Sport.

Barca will need a few weeks to sort out their financial situation before they can work out a deal, but Koulibaly has promised he will join Napoli's pre-season preparations in mid-July if no progress has been made.



Marseille join Celtic & Sevilla in Touba chase

Marseille are the latest team to show interest in Algeria international Ahmed Touba, according to GOAL.

The likes of Celtic, Sevilla and Bayer Leverkusen, among others, have been tracking the 24-year-old centre-back who is currently at Dutch side RKC Waalwijk.



AC Milan snub Trabzonspor offer for Ballo-Toure

Turkish giants Trabzonspor have made a €3 million offer for AC Milan's Fode Ballo-Toure, according to Calciomercato.

However, Milan have made it clear that it will take a significantly higher bid to convince them to let the Senegal international go this summer.