African All Stars Transfer News and Rumours: Ighalo earning £8,000 per goal at Manchester United

Ighalo earning £8,000 per goal at Man Utd

Some details Odion Ighalo’s temporary contract at Manchester United have been revealed, with the forward earning a reward of £8,000 per goal, according to the Sun.

The Nigerian forward took a 40 per cent pay cut on his £300,000-a-week wages in China to complete a return to England in Nigeria.

Aside from the £32,000 he has received for four goals scored so far, Ighalo is entitled to around £9,000 bonus for every Premier League win and £3,000 for a draw. He is also in line to earn a bumper reward should the Red Devils secure qualification for Champions League next season.

Atletico want to raise Partey’s release clause

Atletico Madrid are looking to extend Thomas Partey’s contract through to 2025 and raise his release clause to €100 million, Goal understands.

Partey is tied to the Spanish capital until 2023, but he currently has a €50m asking price that can be triggered by any suitor.

Arsenal and Manchester United are among the clubs interested in having the Ghana international on their books.

Man Utd plot £50m bid for Aubameyang

Manchester United are preparing to table a £50 million offer for Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, according to Daily Mail.

Aubameyang is nearing the expiry of contract at the Emirates Stadium and Arsenal might want to cash in on him before he leaves as a free agent in 2021.

Tuttosport has also reported that the Gabonese forward is attracting interest from Ligue 1 leaders PSG with the French club making contact with his representatives.

Real Madrid considering Hakimi options

Real Madrid are hoping to have Achraf Hakimi back in the summer after his successful two-year loan stint at Borussia Dortmund.

The Moroccan full-back has been impressive in Lucien Favre’s team with fine defensive and attacking displays in the Bundesliga.

With his contract at Real Madrid set to expire in 2021, AS claims that Hakimi might either be offered regular playing time or a new contract and then return to Dortmund on loan, or permission to leave Santiago Bernabeu permanently in the summer with a buyback clause.

Elneny convinced Trezeguet to make Besiktas switch

Besiktas midfielder Mohamed Elneny has convinced his compatriot Mahmoud 'Trezeguet' Hassan to leave Aston Villa for a return to Turkey in the summer, according to Fotomac.

The Arsenal loanee was reported to have spoken with his Egyptian teammate and an agreement-in-principle has been reached.

Trezeguet left Turkish Super Lig club Kasimpasa last summer to join Aston Villa on a four-year deal, but he might consider his future with Dean Smith's side struggling in the English top-flight.

He has played 24 Premier League games so far, scoring three goals.