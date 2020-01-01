African All Stars Transfer News and Rumours: Fiorentina close in on Kouame and Duncan

Fiorentina close in on African duo

Fiorentina are close to signing Genoa’s Ivorian forward Christian Kouame and Sassuolo's Ghanaian midfielder Alfred Duncan on a permanent deals.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Kouame who is still recovering from a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament, is expected to have his medicals in Florence in the next few hours with the transfer fee reported to be around €10-11m.

Sky Italia claimed Ghana's Duncan is also set to join the Purple Ones after Sassuolo agreed on a €15m move and he is expected to sign a contract until June 2024 worth €1.5m per season with bonuses included.

West Ham plot late move for Kalou

West Ham United are interested in bringing former Chelsea forward Salomon Kalou back to the Premier League before Deadline Day, Kicker has reported.

David Moyes is looking to strengthen his frontline with the Hertha Berlin striker with the Hammers struggling in 17th place as they aim to survive their relegation battle.

Kalou has played just 147 minutes of football in the Bundesliga this season and he could return to England where he won the Premier League, Champions League and four FA Cups during his six-year stint at Stamford Bridge.

Koulibaly to remain in Napoli

Kalidou Koulibaly is expected to remain in Napoli at least until the summer despite growing interest from Chelsea and Manchester United, according to the Sun.

Napoli reportedly slapped a £100m price tag on the 28-year-old who still has three-and-a-half years left on his current contract. At the same time, they are not ready to part ways with their prized asset in the middle of the season.

The Senegalese centre-back is still recovering from a thigh problem that has kept him out of action since December 14.