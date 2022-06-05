African All Stars Transfer News and Rumours: Crystal Palace interested in Rangers' Aribo

GOAL brings you all the latest news, rumours and deals related to African stars across the world

Liverpool eyeing Pulisic as Mane replacement

Liverpool are interested in signing Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic - according to BILD.

The 23-year-old has emerged on the Reds' radar as they seek a replacement for exit-bound attacker Sadio Mane.

Pulisic is under contract at Chelsea until 2024 but has admitted that he is unhappy with his current role in the squad.



Palace consider swoop for Rangers' Aribo

Crystal Palace are considering a swoop for Rangers midfielder Joe Aribo - according to The Athletic.

The Eagles believe the 25-year-old is the ideal fit for Patrick Vieira's current project at Selhurst Park and are now set to formalise their interest.

Aribo is due to become a free agent in 2023, but it is understood that he is open to signing a contract extension at Rangers.



Salah handed Barca transfer promise

Mohamed Salah has been told by Barcelona he can move to Camp Nou in 2023, claims the Mirror.

The Liverpool star will stay put this summer, but is out of contract in 12 months and is yet to sign a new deal.



Arsenal put off by Osimhen’s price tag

Arsenal have, according to Corriere del Mezzogiorno, ended their interest in Napoli striker Victor Osimhen after being put off by his €120 million (£103m/$129m) price tag.

The Gunners will now look to step up their efforts to prise Brazil international frontman Gabriel Jesus away from Premier League rivals Manchester City.

Article continues below

Man Utd offer Wan-Bissaka to rival clubs

Manchester United have offered right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka out for transfer, reports the Manchester Evening News.

The Red Devils are happy to sell the full-back but want to retain Diogo Dalot, who was reportedly the subject of an enquiry from an unnamed Spanish club recently.