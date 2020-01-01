African All Stars Transfer News and Rumours: Charlton Athletic set to sign Pogba

Goal brings you all the latest news, rumours and deals related to African stars across the world

Championship clubs chase Moukoudi

West Bromwich Albion, Leeds United, Derby County and Stoke City are interested in signing Saint-Etienne midfielder Harold Moukoudi this month, according to L’Equipe.

The Ligue 1 club are ready to release the Cameroon international on loan for the remainder of the season with no purchase option.

Moukoudi joined the Greens from Le Havre last summer and has 11 league appearances so far.

Charlton Atheltic set to sign Pogba

Paul Pogba’s brother, Florentin could be on his way to joining Championship outfit Charlton Athletic on a free transfer this month.

The Sun reported the Guinean defender has been trying to impress with Charlton’s U23s after he was released by MLS outfit Atlanta at the end of the 2019 season.

The 29-year-old is yet to play in England in his career but had previous stints in the French Ligue 1, Ligue 2 and Turkish Super Lig.

Article continues below

PSG target Aubameyang can replace Cavani

PSG have been linked with the signing of Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as a replacement for Edinson Cavani, Foot Mercato claims.

Cavani is eyeing an exit from the Ligue 1 giants with Chelsea, Manchester United and Atletico Madrid reportedly interested in his services before the end of the January transfer window.

PSG are said to have met Aubameyang's representatives but they face a daunting challenge to prise the Gabonese forward away from the Emirates Stadium with his contract set to expire in June 2021.