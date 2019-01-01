African All Stars Transfer News and Rumours: AC Milan to battle Liverpool for Schalke 04 star Harit

Goal brings you all the latest news, rumours and deals related to African stars across the world

Milan to battle Liverpool for Harit

Serie A outfit AC Milan are ready to battle league rivals Napoli and Premier League side Liverpool for the signing of Schalke 04 midfielder Amine Harit in January.

Calciomercato reports that the three clubs are monitoring the Morocco international who has been a shining star in David Wagner's side this season with six goals in 12 appearances this season.

Harit, winner of the 2017-18 Bundesliga Rookie of the Year, had scouts from Anfield watch him in action earlier this month.

Besiktas want Elneny stay

Turkish Super Lig club Besiktas are hoping to extend Mohamed Elneny's loan deal for another year, Fanatik has reported.

The 27-year-old left Arsenal in the summer in search of regular playing time and he has made himself a key member of the Black Eagles with fine displays in the middle of the park.

Besiktas have the option to buy Elneny for around £14m but Abdullah Avci's side sees it as a huge fee and would consider another loan deal for the Egyptian star.

West Ham make an enquiry for Kessie

West Ham United have approached AC Milan for the signing of Franck Kessie in January, according to Milan News.

The Hammers are hoping to bolster their midfield with the Ivorian midfielder who faces an uncertain future at the San Siro Stadium after his recent struggles in Stefano Pioli's team.

West Ham are set to rival Wolverhampton Wanderers for Kessie in January after the latter saw their late bid for the 22-year-old rebuffed on the Premier League transfer deadline day in the summer.

Article continues below

Leeds hopeful on Nketiah stay

Leeds United are optimistic of keeping Arsenal loanee Eddie Nketiah in January despite his limited game time in the Championship.

Nketiah is yet to start a league match in the second-tier this season with all of his 10 outings coming as a substitute and according to the Mirror, the restricted playing time could make Arsenal end his temporary deal.

The 20-year-old has scored five goals so far this season and Marcelo Bielsa sees him as an important player for the busy festive period. Meanwhile, Leeds United Director of football, Victor Orta will be shopping for alternatives should Arsenal recall Nketiah.