Africa mourns as Morocco defender Abarhoun dies of cancer aged 31

The Morocco international died in Istanbul on Wednesday after a long battle with cancer which ended his career at the end of last season

Former Rizespor and Morocco defender Mohamed Abarhoun has passed away at the age of 31 after suffering from stomach cancer.

Abarhoun played for Rizespor in the Turkish Super Lig until February 2020 when he was diagnosed with the ailment which abruptly brought an end to his football career.

He died in an Istanbul hospital on Wednesday after a nine-month battle with the illness.

“We wish Allah's mercy to Mohamed Abarhoun, who passed away, and our condolences to his family, relatives and community," Rizespor announced on their website.

“While his active football life continued in the 2019-2020 season, he played his last match with Rizespor on 24.02.2020. Our football player, who started treatment for stomach ailment, died in Istanbul on December 2, 2020."

Abarhoun moved to Turkey after a short stint in Portugal and he played 36 matches for Rizespor with three Super Lig goals to his name.

On the international scene, the Tetouan-born defender played for Morocco U23 team at the 2012 Olympics in London and he also represented the Atlas Lions at the 2014 African Nations Championship in South Africa.

Meanwhile, tributes have started pouring in from around the world with Fifa, the Moroccan Football Federation and his former teammates including Nigeria’s Aminu Umar, former Juventus star Medhi Benatia and Schalke 04’s Amine Harit.

Former Morocco international Mohamed Abarhoun, who represented @FRMFOFFICIEL at the 2012 @Olympics, has died at the age of 31.



Our thoughts go out to his loved ones at this very sad time. pic.twitter.com/aRF2FPLjj3 — FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) December 2, 2020

Allah y rahmo 🤲🏽 Mohamed Abarhoun https://t.co/Q0YaoHZFQd — Y. Ait Bennasser (@YAitbennasser) December 2, 2020

كما تتقدم الجامعة الملكية المغربية لكرة القدم بتعازيها لأسرة كرة القدم الوطنية قاطبة في فقدان المرحوم محمد أبرهون الذي أعطى الشيء الكثير لكرة القدم الوطنية، حيث حمل قميص مختلف فئات المنتخبات الوطنية، كما أنه لعب لفريق المغرب التطواني قبل أن ينتقل لعالم الاحتراف — FRMF (@FRMFOFFICIEL) December 2, 2020