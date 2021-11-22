Afena-Gyan: Ghanaian sensation makes fascinating revelation after amazing Serie A double for Roma

Ghanaian striker Felix Afena-Gyan reveals he had a hunch about scoring his maiden professional goal against Genoa before the game, after netting twice in the Italian Serie A fixture on Sunday.





The teenager emerged hero of the day for Jose Mourinho’s side with two late goals to ensure a 2-0 away victory.





He was a second-half substitute in the game, coming on for Eldor Shomurodov in the 75th minute.





“It is difficult to describe what I am feeling. They are very strong sensations, I am excited. I thank the team, I thank everyone,” Afena-Gyan said after the game, his club’s official website has reported.





“Tonight I had the feeling that if I had a few minutes, I could score. It happened. I'm really happy.





"I dedicate the goal to everyone, to the club, to my family, to the fans, to my mother who has always supported me and brought me this far.”





The game was Afena-Gyan’s third professional appearance, having made his first-team debut against Cagliari last month.





His second game came against AC Milan when The Yellow and Reds suffered a 2-1 defeat.





For the 18-year-old, a big part of his remarkable rise has been due to coach Mourinho.





“For me, it is a great pleasure to work with him [Mourinho],” said the Ghanaian forward.





“He has won a lot in his career. Day after day he stimulates me, he tells me how to improve during my career.”





Afena-Gyan joined Roma in January this year, signing a deal after impressing with the club on trial.





He travelled to Italy after being scouted while playing school football in Ghana.





Earlier this month, the attacker was called up to Ghana’s senior squad for their 2022 World Cup qualifying double-header against Ethiopia and South Africa but he rejected the opportunity, instead deciding to remain with Roma during the international break to continue his development.





Despite rejecting his first invitation, the youngster is expected to be named in Ghana’s squad for the Africa Cup of Nations tournament in January where the Black Stars have been drawn against Morocco, Gabon and Comoros Island.