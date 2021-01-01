Afcon U20: 'Winning is in Uganda's DNA now' - Exuberant Byekwaso ahead of Tunisia clash

The Hippos have just lost one game, against Cameroon, in the junior tournament in which they are debuting

Uganda U20 head coach Morley Byekwaso has stated winning their Africa Cup of Nations games has become part of their DNA ahead of the semi-final clash against Tunisia.

The Hippos will entertain the North Africans on Monday in the second semi-final and Byekwaso is confident of his team's capability to see the penultimate opponents off and reach the final.

"We have come a long way to this stage," Byekwaso said as was quoted by the Fufa website. "Believing in ourselves and working together as a team has been key to our progress.

"Winning games at this level have now become part of our DNA and we hope to put up a strong fight against Tunisia to qualify for the final."

Although the KCCA assistant head coach is aware of how difficult the contest would be, he has pegged his hopes on the preparations they have had.

"Any team at this level can win the championship. We respect our opponents but we are more than ready to face any strong side on the continent," Byekwaso added.

Initially, Byekwaso had pointed out Cameroon's 1-0 loss as their best game so far and how it helped their course in the junior tournament.

“For me, our best game was against Cameroon which we narrowly lost," he said.

"That motivated us so much and it was the driving factor for us. It motivated us to know that we can actually match some of the best nations in this tournament.

“For us, it was all about a dream to come here and play with some of the superpowers in African football. But we had our strategy and we knew how to play. We trust in ourselves and we have that belief that we can make it."

The U20 captain Gavin Kizito said they will offer strong performances in order to make history in a tournament they are debuting in.

"We want to keep playing well as we continue making history. We are a strong force because of the bonding in the team," said the starlet. "The next match is very important as we want to perform well."

After scoring four goals in open play, Tunisia are expected to give Uganda's forward line a tougher challenge. The defence that has conceded two in four matches is also expected to be on top form when tacking their semi-final opponents.

Tunisia entered the knockout stage as one of the two best-placed third teams after they had lost a group match against the Central African Republic.

The Tunisians had to see of their North African rivals Morocco via the spot-kicks in the quarter-final to book a date with the Cecafa nation. Ghana and the Gambia will face off in the first semi-final in Nouakchott.