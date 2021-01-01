Afcon U20: Uganda’s Byekwaso confident despite Tanzania defeat

The Hippos were thrashed by Ngorongoro Boys in a mini-tournament in Dar es Salaam but the tactician has remained hopeful

Uganda U20 head coach Morley Byekwaso is confident they have rectified mistakes that occurred during their 5-3 loss to Tanzania ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Mauritania.

Uganda and Tanzania, both participants in the continental competition, played in two games which Uganda’s Hippos won, with the opening tie ending 1-0 before Tanzania’s Ngorongoro Heroes took home a win in the second encounter.

Byekwaso admitted the result from the second game was not good but he is hopeful the mistakes have been corrected before starting the Afcon U20 campaign on February 15.

“We lost to Tanzania 5-3 in one of our build-up games,” Byekwaso said as was quoted by the Fufa website. “It was not a good result but we also scored some good goals.

“We realised the mistakes and managed to work on them before departing for Mauritania. All the boys are in good shape and I believe they will put up a great performance in Afcon.”

As Uganda are set to participate in their first-ever Afcon U20 campaign, they will face Mozambique, hosts Mauritania and Cameroon in Group A. Their first game will be against Mozambique before a clash with Cameroon while Mauritania have been scheduled as their last preliminary opponents.

The junior Cranes will be playing in the continental competition after their senior brothers were ejected from the African Nations Championship at the group stage in Cameroon. The U17 side has also qualified for the tournament that will be held in Morocco.

Uganda’s travelling squad:

Goalkeepers: Komakech Jack (18) (Ascent SA), Oyo Delton (Busoga United FC), Ssenyondwa Denis Kaala (SC Villa).

Defenders: Kizito Mugweri Gavin (SC Villa), Semakula Kenneth (Busoga United FC), Musa Ramathan (KCCA FC) Kafumbe Joseph (KCCA FC), Begisa James Penz (UPDF FC), Baligeya Simon (Kibuli SS), Abdul Azizi Kayondo (Vipers SC)

Midfielders: Mugulusi Isma (Busoga United FC), Yiga Najib (Vipers SC), Bobosi Byaruhanga (Vipers SC) Sserwadda Steven (KCCA FC), Eyamu Ivan (Mbarara City FC), Kawooya Andrew (KCCA FC), Asaba Ivan (Vipers SC), Ssekajja Davis (Bright Stars FC), Wabyoona Faisal (Big Talent SA).

Forwards: Bogere Ivan (Proline FC), Ssenyonjo Samuel (KCCA FC), Kakooza Derrick (Police FC), Basangwa Richard (Vipers SC), Bukenya Joseph Kizza (KCCA FC), Ssali Alpha Thierry (Proline FC).