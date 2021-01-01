Afcon U20: 'Uganda need tactical discipline against Ghana in final' - Byekwaso

The Hippos will clash with the former champions in a tournament they have been impressive in, despite the fact they are debutants

Uganda head coach Morley Byekwaso has called for tactical discipline when they take on Ghana during the U20 Africa Cup of Nations final in Mauritania.

Byekwaso acknowledges the need to be disciplined as he says Ghana are going to be a strong opponent for his boys.

"It will be a tough game because we will be playing a strong, tactical team with a lot of experience in this tournament, but we are ready to play. We have nothing to lose and we only need to play good, whoever plays well will take the day," Byekwaso told Caf Online.

"We need to have lots of tactical discipline because we know how strong and physical they are and how good they are on the ball. If we read the opponent right and prepare well for them, I know we will succeed."

Uganda's captain Gavin Kizito said they are not under any particular pressure as they face the junior Ghanaians.

"We are not under any pressure as a team and players coming into this match," the youngster said. "We have played five games so far and we have done well. We need to just take it calmly and as players, we believe once we are fit we will be ready to face any challenge.

"We are ready for the final and we know we will face a tough team but we will be all out to win."

On his part, Ghana's coach Abdul Karim Zito said they should not bank on history as they take on the Cecafa champions on Saturday night.

"The fact that we have won this title before is in the past," Zito said. "Now we need to look at the present. We are keen to take this cup and the biggest reason is that Ghanaian people trusted us and sent us here and it would not be proper if we give them a gift especially on the day Ghana is celebrating its birthday.

"In Africa now, there are no big names or small names. Each country is improving and we know Uganda will be a tough opponent. They beat Tunisia 4-1 and it was not luck. They played well and we will not underrate them."

Emmanuel Duah, Ghana's striker, stated how they are inspired by their legendary players.

Article continues below

"We know that the likes of Dede Ayew made history for Ghana, but we are not relying on that. It is time for us in the current team to also write our names in the history of Ghana," said the forward.

"We are here for the ultimate and the greatest motivation is that we are playing on the day that Ghana is celebrating its independence. The attitude and motivation we come into the game with are very different because we want to win it for our motherland."

Ghana reached the final by beating the Gambia 1-0.