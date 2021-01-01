Afcon U20: 'Uganda made poor decisions and were nervous against Mozambique' - Byekwaso

The Hippos won their opening game to go top of their group and will be hosting Cameroon in their next game

Uganda U20 head coach Morley Byekwaso has conceded his charges were nervous against Mozambique and ended up making poor decisions despite their 2-0 win.

The teams met on Monday in Group A of the Africa U20 Cup of Nations at Olympic Stadium in Nouakchott, Mauritania. The East Africans scored their goals courtesy of Derrick Kakooza and Steven Sserwadda.

All the goals came after the break and the tactician has explained how it happened.

"It was a very tough match and I appreciate the hard work that Mozambique have done in the match," Byekwaso said as quoted by Caf Online.

"They played well and were very organized. The first match is always very difficult and that is why we had a slow start.

"We were a bit nervous and we ended up making poor decisions at times. We came back into the second half and told the players to play with intensity and that was what was key for us and helped us to come back into the game and win."

Uganda's Isma Mugulusi won the Man of the Match Award owing to his positive influence on the 2020 U20 Cecafa champions. He has revealed what the coach told them at half-time and went on to express his feelings after being recognized for his output.

"I feel very happy to win this prize on such a huge occasion," the youngster said after being crowned.

"It was great for us to start the tournament with a win. We had a dull first half but when we went back to the dressing room, the coach told us what to do and where we were doing wrong.

"We came back and corrected the mistakes and we got the win for the country."

The Hippos are top of Group A with three points, same as Cameroon who have an inferior goal difference.

Mauritania are third in the group while Mozambique are at the bottom.

Uganda will now play Cameroon on Wednesday, February 17 before playing hosts Mauritania on February 20 in their final group game.

The East Africans are aiming at making a mark in the continental scene after conquering their region.