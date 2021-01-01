Afcon U20: Fufa's Mulindwa and Watson on how youth development is paying off in Uganda

Although they are debutants, the Cecafa champions overcame their opponents and booked a final slot against Ghana

Fufa executive committee member Rodgers Mulindwa and former Uganda captain Edgar Watson have explained how the U20 side is enjoying their recent success, including reaching the Africa Cup of Nations final.

The Hippos will face Ghana in the U20 Afcon final on Saturday. Uganda defeated Burkina Faso in the quarter-final via post-match spot-kicks before seeing off Tunisia in the semi-final to reach the ultimate stage.

“We have had the chance to experience real stability in our football management lately,” Mulindwa told Caf Online.



“The inter-school competition throughout Uganda, providing sponsors to it, and a substantial contribution from the state in recent years also made the difference."

On his part, Watson claimed the recent successes have been influenced by investment and focus on grassroots football.

“Current Fufa president Moses Magogo worked for several years as a member of the executive committee,” explained Watson. “A junior league was launched across the country, and all elite teams were obliged to have a junior team.

“The government gave support to the Cranes, which gave Fufa the means to deal with development and youth football."

Watson also said motivation has played a key role as they have established themselves as dominant sides especially in the Cecafa competitions.

"There are more ways to motivate national team players, and all young Ugandans dream of playing for national teams, hence there is fierce competition to reach these selections,” he added.

“These competitions are interesting in many ways since they allow young Ugandans to play against their counterparts in the zone and raise their level."

Uganda will also participate in the upcoming U17 Afcon tournament in Morocco.