Afcon U20: Mulindwa points out how Uganda can be successful in Mauritania

The Hippos are already in North Africa awaiting the tournament to start as they are scheduled to face Mozambique on February 15

Uganda U20 African Cup of Nations' leader of delegation Rodgers Mulindwa has urged the players to be disciplined and have unity in order to achieve success.

The Hippos are in Mauritania already and have conducted a few training sessions in Noukchout and Mulindwa feels discipline is the key factor on the part of players, as they represent the nation at the continental podium.

"Discipline on and off the pitch is key to a team’s success," Mulindwa said during a meeting with the team.

"Players must be well-disciplined to achieve the best in football. It should be practised in whatever situation that a player goes through. Having good discipline helps a player do the right things at the right time."

Muilndwa also stressed the need for the players to be united as they appear in the country's first-ever participation in the tournament.

"Without teamwork, victory cannot be achieved in football," he said. "Let us all work together and be flexible enough to be successful. To become victorious, we need to work together in whatever situation.

"When we win, we win together and when we lose, we lose together."

Learning from mistakes is also another factor that Mulindwa pointed out as key for the Hippos as they fly Uganda's flag in north Africa.

"Players should be able to learn from mistakes and never get demoralised because of making a blunder," he concluded. "Let us build from the mistakes. Never run away from your target, dream and vision as you should remain focused.

"You need to fight for the image of Caf Executive Member, Fufa President Moses Magogo and the entire football family in Uganda. All our hopes are in you, compete and make us proud."

Uganda will open the Group A campaign on February 15 against Mozambique where Cameroon and Mauritania are also members of the group

The Hippos are in the competition weeks after the Cranes were eliminated in the group stage of the African Nations Championship in Cameroon. The U17 side has also qualified for the tournament that will be held in Morocco.

Uganda’s Afcon U20 squad:

Goalkeepers: Komakech Jack (18) (Ascent SA), Oyo Delton (Busoga United FC), Ssenyondwa Denis Kaala (SC Villa).

Article continues below

Defenders: Kizito Mugweri Gavin (SC Villa), Semakula Kenneth (Busoga United FC), Musa Ramathan (KCCA FC) Kafumbe Joseph (KCCA FC), Begisa James Penz (UPDF FC), Baligeya Simon (Kibuli SS), Abdul Azizi Kayondo (Vipers SC)

Midfielders: Mugulusi Isma (Busoga United FC), Yiga Najib (Vipers SC), Bobosi Byaruhanga (Vipers SC) Sserwadda Steven (KCCA FC), Eyamu Ivan (Mbarara City FC), Kawooya Andrew (KCCA FC), Asaba Ivan (Vipers SC), Ssekajja Davis (Bright Stars FC), Wabyoona Faisal (Big Talent SA).

Forwards: Bogere Ivan (Proline FC), Ssenyonjo Samuel (KCCA FC), Kakooza Derrick (Police FC), Basangwa Richard (Vipers SC), Bukenya Joseph Kizza (KCCA FC), Ssali Alpha Thierry (Proline FC).