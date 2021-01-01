Afcon U20: 'Go and make history' - Magogo, Onyango urge on Uganda ahead of Tunisia tie

The Hippos are on the verge of qualifying for the final stage and consequently booking a maiden World Cup spot

The Federation of Uganda Football Associations president Moses Magogo and the Cranes number one goalkeeper Denis Onyango have urged on the U20 team ahead of the African Cup of Nations semi-final tie against Tunisia on Monday.

Uganda are debutants in the junior competition but have worked their way into the semi-final and Magogo has said their focus must be on the penultimate opponents.

"Let us put the focus on Tunisia. We must work hard to go further and make history," Magogo said in a statement obtained by Goal.

"Every match you play adds value to the players. You squeezed a result against Burkina Faso but those are signs of great teams.

"High-level football comes with half opportunities but make sure you do not present them to your opponents. It is your moment for the 90 minutes on Monday night and thank you for representing Uganda. The whole country is excited about your performance so, let us put the focus on Tunisia."

On his part, Onyango urged the boys to grab the opportunity and write history.

"You really have done well and made us proud. I cannot really wait for the game," said the Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper.

“Work extremely hard as you have been doing, make history, don’t be afraid to make history because it is possible. Brave people make history, be brave and make history, you are one step away from making it.

"It will be written someday in history that young boys took Uganda to the World Cup. Good luck and congratulations to the coaches and the technical bench. Well done to you also guys."

Head coach Morley Byekwaso was exuberant ahead of the decisive tie as he stated they have now learnt the habit of winning.

"We have come a long way to this stage," Byekwaso said in an interview. "Believing in ourselves and working together as a team has been key to our progress.

"Winning games at this level have now become part of our DNA and we hope to put up a strong fight against Tunisia to qualify for the final."

On his part, the senior team head coach Johnathan McKinstry said the match will have a great impact on the players' careers.

"A big night ahead for Ugandan football and another step forward in the blossoming careers of many of our young talents," he tweeted.

"Good luck to all players and staff. Give it your very best. You have our full support!"