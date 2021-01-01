Afcon U20: Why Cameroon defeat was Uganda's best game - Byekwaso

The loss remains the only instance the Hippos have fallen in the ongoing competition which they have reached the penultimate stage

Uganda U20 head coach Morley Byekwaso has stated the 1-0 African Cup of Nations loss to Cameroon remains their best game in Mauritania.

The defeat is the only one the semi-finalists have suffered in the tournament in which they are debuting and the tactician has explained why it was their best encounter.

“For me, our best game was against Cameroon which we narrowly lost," the KCCA FC assistant head coach told Caf Online.

"That motivated us so much and it was the driving factor for us. It motivated us to know that we can actually match some of the best nations in this tournament.

“For us, it was all about a dream to come here and play with some of the superpowers in African football. But we had our strategy and we knew how to play. We trust in ourselves and we have that belief that we can make it."

The Cecafa nation had to navigate past Burkina Faso in order to book the slot in the penultimate stage and Byekwaso has praised the West Africans for playing well against his team.

“Burkina Faso played so well and dominated both halves. They were full of physical presence and they were playing at such a high intensity," he added.

"They were better than us in aerial balls and in strength. We have never met such a team which is this talented."

“We really had to do something different and in the extra time, we had to change the formation and play 4-4-2 which helped us a bit to neutralize them.

"They had their chances and didn’t take them and in football, when you do that it’s dangerous."

The Hippos have scored four goals in open play, have conceded just two and kept as many clean sheets in the four matches they have played.

Tunisia, who will clash with Uganda on Monday in Nouakchott in the second semi-final, entered the knockout stage as one of the two best-placed third teams.

They lost the last group game against the Central African Republic but had defeated Namibia 2-0 in a group encounter; their only victory at that stage.

The Tunisians had to see of their North African rivals Morocco via the spot-kicks in the quarter-final took the Uganda slot.



Ghana face Gambia in the first semi-final earlier on the day.