Afcon U17: Tanzania name squad for annual competition in Morocco

The Serengeti Boys will be making their third appearance in the annual competition hoping to advance from the group stage

Tanzania U17 coach Hababuu Ali has named his squad to play in the Africa U17 Cup of Nations in Morocco later this month.

The annual competition will be starting in nine days time in North Africa and the East Africans will be aiming at making an impression after a poor outing by the U20 team in Mauritania where they were eliminated in the group stage. This was a couple of weeks after the senior team Taifa Stars also fell in the group stages in the African Nations Championship held in Cameroon.

It is the third time the Serengeti Boys will be playing in the competition having featured for the first time in Gabon back in 2017 before taking part again two years later when they hosted it. However, they have not managed to get past the initial group stage.

This season, Tanzania have been placed in Group B alongside Nigeria, Algeria and Congo. Group A has Uganda, hosts Morocco, Ivory Coast, and Zambia while Group C is made up of Cameroon, Senegal, and South Africa.

The Serengeti Boys will begin their campaign in the competition by taking on Nigeria on March 14 before facing Algeria on March 17 and end their group fixtures with a clash against Congo on March 20 - with all matches lined up for Moulay Hassan Stadium.

The Afcon tournament, which consists of 12 teams, has been scheduled to start on March 13 and will last until March 31.

The Serengeti Boys qualified for the annual competition after reaching the final of the U17 Council for East and Central Africa Football Associations (Cecafa) tournament but went on to lose 3-1 to Uganda.

The East Africans will be aiming at performing better after a poor showing in 2019 where they suffered heavy defeats from Uganda, Angola, and Nigeria. Their entire technical bench was sacked.

Tanzania Final Squad: Shomari Mbwana Mnyamani, Said Naushad Said, Liptone Eliabi Mlagulwa, Abdulkarim Kassim Kiswanya, Abubakar Abudallah Sabian, Omary Hassan Yahya, Abdurahman Juma Khery, Mohamed Saad Hussein, Kelvin Joel Komba, Omar Abbas Mvungi, Omary Bakari Omary, Abdallah Hamisi Hassan, Sylvester Otto, Ahmed Khalid Chambera, Baraka Sylvester Nyamkindo, Kassim Ibrahim Yahya, Ismail Mpank Bombama, Hijjah Shamte Lidah, Ladaki Juma Chasambi, Kamli Jesto Masanja, Abdulah Mussa Libandika, Abubakari Ramadhani Lubotile.