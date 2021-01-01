Afcon U17: Lutalo names Uganda provisional squad to start preparations

The Cubs won a slot at the continental podium after beating Tanzania in the Cecafa finals in Rwanda

Head coach Hamza Lutalo has selected his Uganda U17 provisional squad to start preparations for the upcoming African Nations Cup tournament in Morocco.

The Cubs, as the junior side is known, will be featuring for the second consecutive time in the continental competition after winning the Cecafa trophy. They were part of the 2019 edition that was held in Tanzania.

Afcon U17 will be hosted in March 2021 with Lutalo and his players expected to start preparations in earnest.

“The players will report to camp on Tuesday 9th February and begin training the following day at the Fufa Technical Centre Njeru,” Fufa announced on Saturday.

Uganda emerged champions of the Cecafa region when they saw off Tanzania 3-1 in the final which was played in Rubavu, Rwanda in December 2020.

Uganda’s provisional squad:

Goalkeepers: Magada Abdu (Busoga United FC JT), Mwebe Henry (Express FC JT), Oyirwoth Humphrey (Express FC JT), Kamya Shamulan (Bright Stars FC JT), Ssekamwa Salim Abdul (Synergy FC), Ocama Daniel Ogwal (Boro Boro SuperSport)

Article continues below

Defenders: Isiko Ismail (Sunset Academy-Mbale), Mulema Vincent (Kyetume FC JT), Ssonko Ssembatya Hafidhu (Kampala Junior Team), Anywar Abdul (Kibuli SS), Mungufeni Yabezi (Matete Comprehensive Seed), Ibrahim Juma (KCCA FC, SA), Luyima Enock (Volf SA), Nsambu Lloyd Tendo (Metz FC U17, France), Gava Peter (Express FC JT), Madoi Ronald (Wakiso Giants FC JT),

Midfielders: Irinimbabazi Ivan (Bright Stars FC JT), Ssembusi Reagan (Kampala Junior Team), Jemba Abudshakur Ramsey (Isra SA), Alafi Ceasor (Matete Comprehensive Seed), Mukiibi Sadi (Devine Soccer Ministries Academy), Mwokye Ronald (Dynamic SS), Mutyaba Travis (Vipers SC JT), Mulindwa Wycliff (Nakaseke international School), Ssekajugo Elvis (Bright Stars FC JT), Mutebi Hakim (St Henrys College-Kitovu), Mwanje Elvis Eddy (KCCA FC SA), Mudiba Samir (Express FC JT),

Forwards: Magogo Shafiq (KCCA FC SA), Mubiru Hassan (Express FC JT), Mawa Oscar (KCCA FC SA), Jumbe Fahad (Vipers SC JT), Nyongesa Christopher (Rock High School-Tororo), Basil Tenywa Tuma (Eton College, United Kingdom), Bugembe Issa (Bright Stars FC JT), Mayanja Abu (Synergy FC), Khayemba Usama (Nkoma SS, Mbale), Mukiibi Marvin (Wakiso Giants FC), Yahaya Toure (Oasis Primary school-Arua), Nyongesa Christopher (True Vine Soccer Academy), Busolo Paul (SC Villa JT).