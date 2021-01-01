Afcon U17: Lutalo names final Uganda squad for Morocco tournament

The junior competition in North Africa is the third that the East African nation is participating in after U20 and Chan

Uganda U17 head coach Hamza Lutalo has picked the final 25-man squad for the Africa Cup of Nations tournament that will be held in Morocco in March.

The Cubs are expected to leave for the tournament on Saturday afternoon and will be led by the leader of the delegation Agnes Mugena who is also the Fufa executive member.

Uganda are in Group A that consists of Morocco, Ivory Coast and Zambia. The Afcon tournament, which consists of 12 teams, has been scheduled to start on March 13 and will last until March 31.

Tanzania are in Group B where Nigeria, Algeria and Congo are the other members. In Group C, Cameroon, Senegal, Mali and South Africa have been pooled together.

Lutalo earlier expressed confidence in his players saying the target is to go deep into the knockout stage.

“We are ready to face the teams that are in our group. As the technical team, we are preparing the boys to face any kind of opposition because our target is to advance past the group stage," he said.

Assistant coach Ssenyondo Brian, goalkeeper's coach Kiberu Mubarak, Mutyaba Bashir who is the team manager, team doctor Lule Micheal and the kit manager Damba Noah Veron are part of Uganda's Afcon-bound contingent.

Uganda have been part of the continental competitions this year as the senior team participated in the African Nations Championship but were eliminated in the group stages.

The U20 side, led by Morley Byekwaso, are in Mauritania and advanced to the semi-finals after beating Burkina Faso. The Hippos will now face Tunisia in the penultimate stage of the junior competition.

Uganda Afcon U17 full squad:

Goalkeepers: Magada Abdu (Busoga United FC JT), Mwebe Henry (Express FC JT), Oyirwoth Humphrey (Express FC JT), Kamya Shamulan (Bright Stars FC JT)

Defenders: Mulema Vincent (Kyetume FC JT), Mungufeni Yabezi (Matete Comprehensive Seed), Ibrahim Juma (KCCA FC SA), Luyima Enock (Volf SA), Nsambu Lloyd Tendo (Metz FC U17, France), Gava Peter (Express FC JT), Madoi Ronald (Wakiso Giants FC JT), Mukisa Simon (KCCA FC SA)

Midfielders: Irinimbabazi Ivan (Bright Stars FC JT), Jemba Abudshakur Ramsey (Isra SA), Alafi Ceasor (Matete Comprehensive Seed), Mutyaba Travis (Vipers SC JT), Ssekajugo Elvis (Bright Stars FC JT), Mutebi Hakim (St Henrys College-Kitovu), Mwanje Elvis Eddy (KCCA FC SA)

Forwards: Magogo Shafiq (KCCA FC SA), Mubiru Hassan (Express FC JT), Mawa Oscar (KCCA FC SA), Jumbe Fahad (Vipers SC JT), Bugembe Issa (Bright Stars FC JT), Mukiibi Marvin (Wakiso Giants FC).