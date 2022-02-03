Afcon: Queiroz right to call out Eto’o’s ‘war’ cry

The Africa Cup of Nations returns to the Stade d’Olembe on Thursday for the first match at the arena since eight supporters lost their lives in last Monday’s stampede ahead of Cameroon’s Last 16 game against Comoros.

It will be an emotional occasion, coming so soon after lives were lost during this fiesta of football, and there will doubtless be a solemn hue to the typical scenes of colour, passion and celebration that accompany the Nations Cup hosts.

There is expected to be a moment’s silence for those who perished at the stadium’s South Entrance, and the memories of those no longer able to enjoy Cameroon’s run in the competition will not be far from the surface.

Some argue the game shouldn’t be taking place at the stadium, particularly following some of the alarming footage that has emerged from outside the ground before the Comoros game.

The quarter-final between Morocco and Egypt that was due to be played at the arena was moved to the Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo as Caf sought clarity on what had happened and assurances that there would be no repeat, and Olembe was only given the green light to host further matches on Sunday.

Some of the things I witnessed at the Stade d’Olembe in Yaounde this evening.



One young teenager, hooked to an ECG machine, stretched to a medical facility over three hours after the match.



Red Cross medics worked until almost midnight trying to stabilise victims, save lives. pic.twitter.com/pEk8Xz6CbI — Ed Dove (@EddyDove) January 25, 2022

There will be additional security and safety measures put in place, extra resources and personnel mobilised, and a rigorous sensitivity to anything that could be perceived as trouble or raucous fan behaviour.

One government status called on supporters to behave with civility in the games to come, and there is hope on all sides that fans do not even come to the ground without tickets let alone attempt to enter the stadium.

Against this backdrop, it was concerning to see the impassioned speech by Cameroon FA President Samuel Eto’o—shared by Fecafoot—in the aftermath of the 2-0 victory over The Gambia in Douala in the quarter-final.

“We have one objective, our next final, it’s Thursday,” Eto’o told the Indomitable Lions, fists pumping. “Everything you’ve done, you need to capitalise on it. Prepare yours, because it will be a war, my guys, a war.

“That’s how you have to get fired up for this one – a war.”

Where was the “sense of responsibility” that the Cameroonian government had called for in an official communique in the aftermath of the stampede.

The words struck a discordant note in light of the tragedy the country had experienced in the preceding days, and Egypt coach Carlos Queiroz was unequivocal in his condemnation of the ex-Cameroon skipper’s comments.

“It’s a bad message to the people of Cameroon,” Queiroz said on Tuesday. “I think he forgot that Cameroonian people died in the stadium [on Monday], and making this declaration of war before one game shows he learned nothing from his time in professional football.

“We’re here to please the people, not to make people die,” he added. “There are people who are starving whose only moment of happiness is when their team wins a match.

“So to challenge the Cameroon team to come and play war against us is something I have to leave to CAF, because one comment like this is a red card.”

Queiroz, beyond slamming Eto’o’s reckless comments, also sought to turn attention back to the ongoing battle—particularly in the African game—of ensuring that stadium-goers can watch their team in action without fear of injury or even death.

"War is to protect people who die in the doors of the stadiums,” the ex-Manchester United assistant coach concluded, “people who don't have food to eat - that is war."

Hopefully, Eto’o’s words to the Cameroon team—and his unfortunate turn of phrase—won’t filter down to the Lions public, who are already at fever pitch as the tournament returns to Yaounde after the hosts travelled to Douala for their quarter-final.

In the bars and the cafes of the capital, talk of hostility and football are already intertwined, with proprietors genuinely concerned about their establishments being ‘smashed up’ should Cameroon fail to beat the Comoros and then Gambia.

Article continues below

Everyone wants Thursday to pass by without violence or over-exuberant supporters inadvertently creating dangerous situations; Eto’o’s irresponsible words must not lead to yet more hardship for the people of this fine nation.