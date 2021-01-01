Afcon Qualifiers: Ugandans judge local coaches by limitations, not strengths - Mubiru

The tactician explains how tough it is for native coaches to serve the national side as the public perception will not always favour them

Interim Uganda head coach Abdallah Mubiru has explained why local coaches have a big task in convincing the public they are the right men to handle the national team.

Mubiru, who was appointed alongside Livingstone Mbabazi and Fred Kajoba to steer the team as Johnathan McKinstry remains suspended, feels the local tacticians have always been wrongly assessed by the public.

"It’s not about Mubiru, Mbabazi or Kajoba but it is about all the local coaches because we can compete very well in the other areas because we have our strength," Mubiru told Sports Nation.

"We could be having limitations which are normal but the only problem is people judge us by the limitations, they never judge us by our strength. But there are some moments you feel you can go to a good job but your interest is to protect your job, now we have to protect our job at the same time protecting our nation."

Apart from judgement by limitations, the police coach also said the public has always favoured the national team being under a foreign coach.

"The general perception of our Ugandan fans is that they think it’s abnormal for a local coach to manage the national team which I think is wrong," added Mubiru. "Probably the chance has now come for them to realise that local coaches can also manage the team.

"I can’t say I am the best, I think there are good coaches out there but the most important element is about the local coaches managing the national team so we have all the confidence, me and my team.

“We have a big task ahead of us to convince the fans that we are capable of doing the job."

Mubiru also spoke about the preparations ahead of the two remaining Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Malawi and Burkina Faso.

"We are going to start preparations on Thursday but those are preparations on the pitch. Preparations in terms of psychology started about one and a half weeks ago," he revealed.

"I have been communicating with the players and getting their views as well. We already started preparations but only waiting for the ones on the pitch when all the players are around and that will be on Saturday and Sunday then Monday where we shall have technical sessions."

He also explained why he thinks the game against Malawi is far critical than the one that will involve Burkina Faso.

"Actually all the games are vital but the most crucial one is against Malawi. Even if we beat Burkina Faso, then Malawi beat South Sudan, we will have to at least get a point in Malawi to be able to qualify," he stated.

"Under all circumstances, the game in Malawi is crucial and important however there is a possibility of sealing qualification on Wednesday against Burkina Faso.

"We are going to handle all games with a lot of care but we need to get results in all games."

The Cranes will host Burkina Faso on March 24 in Kitende before the final game against Malawi five days later.