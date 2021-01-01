Afcon Qualifiers: Uganda training hard to beat Malawi - Ochaya

The game carries a lot at stake as both teams will need points in order to join the advanced teams for the 2022 tourney

Uganda full-back Joseph Ochaya has cited their quality training sessions ahead of their Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Malawi.

The Cranes will travel south for March 29's do-or-die encounter against The Flames and Ochaya believes they have had enough recovery training before the qualifier.

"Training in camp is not bad. Everyone is concentrated because we need only a win away from home, not a draw," the TP Mazembe star said as was quoted by Sports Nation.

"The reason as to why we are training is to get a win away from home. With the training, we are having, it has made us come back quickly because we know the task ahead of us so the training is for a must-win."

Uganda failed to confirm their qualification early on home soil after they were held to a goalless draw against Burkina Faso. In that encounter, Ochaya would have broken the deadlock but he was denied by goalkeeper Herve Koffi from close range.

The draw was enough for the Stallions to qualify to leave the Cranes in a tight position in the last game of the group.

"We are football players and we have been playing wherever we have been," he said.

"When we get a draw it will not be bad but the most important thing is a win. That is why we are training so hard to fight for our luck in the away game."

Ochaya's teammate Taddeo Lwanga had also explained how ready they are for the tough Malawi battle.

"I feel well and I think other players are also generally well and we are getting better and better for Monday’s encounter against Malawi which is the decider," Lwanga said in an earlier interview.

"We do not need any favours from anyone, so we need to do ourselves a favour and get results," Dennis Onyango, Uganda's captain said. "We need to play total football, not sitting back because it might cause more problems if you sit back but those are the tactics for the coaches."

As the Cranes will need a draw or a win to qualify, Malawi will need a straight victory to go second and join teams who have already booked their Cameroon tickets.