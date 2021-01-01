Afcon Qualifiers: Uganda ready to fight for best result vs Burkina Faso – Okwi

The Egyptian-based forward explains their readiness to face the Stallions in their fifth-round fixture of the Afcon campaign

Uganda striker Emmanuel Okwi is confident they are more than prepared to get a positive result against Burkina Faso in their African Cup of Nations qualifying match on Wednesday.

The Cranes will welcome the Stallions at St Mary’s Kitende Stadium in Kampala for a do-or-die clash, seeking a win that will guarantee them a third straight spot in the finals of the competition set for Cameroon.

Okwi, who features for Egyptian side Al Ittihad, has stated they have prepared enough and what is remaining is for the team to get a positive result on their home ground.

“We know how important the game is,” Okwi told reporters ahead of the match. “We are prepared as players and ready to fight for the best result against Burkina Faso.

“The preparations have been smooth, and the coaches have done their best to make sure we are in fine shape.”

The Cranes, who trail Group B leaders Burkina Faso by a point, on seven, will qualify for Afcon 2021 with a game to spare if they beat the Burkinabe and Malawi fail to pick up maximum points against South Sudan.

In a previous interview, Uganda interim coach Abdallah Mubiru called on the entire country to rally behind the national team against Burkina Faso.

Mubiru, who was handed the mantle to handle the team after the Federation of Uganda Football Association suspended coach Johnathan McKinstry, claimed it will be selfish for him to have the game be entirely about him and called on all Ugandans to support the team.

“I will be selfish if I say that this game is all about me,” Mubiru told reporters.

“This is an important game for every Ugandan, we are here to represent our country, and it is crucial we take the country back to the Afcon finals because it is a dream for every Ugandan.”

Mubiru also assured he was not too concerned with the late arrival of some players in camp, saying he was already prepared for it.

“We are not going to look for excuses because we knew there will be late arrivals depending on some of their club schedules,” Mubiru continued. “We already saw how they play, we have their analysis and we have prepared our self on how we are going to beat them.”

Skipper Denis Onyango, who turns out for Mamelodi Sundowns in South Africa, alongside Luwagga Kizito, Timothy Denis Awany, and Fahad Bayo - who are based in Israel - were among the players who reported to camp late.

The team will miss the services of the dismissed Khalid Aucho, Bevis Mugabi, who is returning from injury, and Uche Ikpeazu, who pulled out, while Abdu Lumala is doubtful to feature in the fixture.