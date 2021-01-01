Afcon Qualifiers: 'Uganda not looking for excuses' - Mubiru ahead of Burkina Faso date

The East Africans still don't have all their players available, just a day before playing a vital qualifier at home

Interim Uganda coach Abdallah Mubiru is not too concerned with the late arrival of some players ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Burkina Faso and Malawi.

Skipper Denis Onyango, who turns out for Mamelodi Sundowns in South Africa, alongside Luwagga Kizito, Timothy Denis Awany, and Fahad Bayo - who are based in Israel, have not yet reported to camp, a day before playing the Stallions.

However, the tactician says he is not worried about the late reporting since he was prepared for it

"We are not going to look for excuses because we knew there will be late arrivals depending on some of their club schedules," Mubiru briefed the reporters on Tuesday.

"We already saw how they play, we have their analysis and we have prepared our self on how we are going to beat them."

The tactician was called to step in after head coach Johnathan McKinstry was suspended owing to recent poor results. However, the Police FC tactician says the game is not about him, but the country.

"I will be selfish if I say that this game is all about me," Mubiru continued.

"This is an important game for every Ugandan, we are here to represent our country, and it is crucial we take the country back to the Afcon finals because it is a dream for every Ugandan."

The team will miss the services of the dismissed Khalid Aucho, Bevis Mugabi, who is returning from injury, and Uche Ikpeazu who pulled out. Abdu Lumala is a doubt.

Uganda Provisional Squad:

Goalkeepers: Denis Onyango (Mamelodi Sundowns, South Africa), Salim Jamal Magoola (Al Hilal Omdurman, Sudan), Mathias Kigonya (Azam FC, Tanzania), Charles Lukwago (KCCA FC, Uganda).

Article continues below

Defenders: Nico Wakiro Wadada(Azam FC, Tanzania), Elvis Bwomono (South End, England), Murushid Juuko (Express FC, Uganda), Mustafa Kiiza (DC Montreal, USA), Joseph Ochaya (TP Mazembe, DR Congo), Timothy Dennis Awany (FC Ashdod, Israel), Ronald Mukiibi (Ostersunds, Sweden), Halid Lwaliwa (Vipers SC, Uganda), Garvin Kizito Mugweri (SC Villa, Uganda).

Midfielders: Mike Azira (New Mexico United, USA), William Kizito Luwagga (Hapoel Kfar Saba- Israel), Allan Okello (AC Paradou, Algeria), Allan Kyambadde (El Gouna, Egypt), Moses Waiswa (SuperSport United, South Africa), Taddeo Lwanga (Simba SC, Tanzania), Abdu Lumala (Pyramids FC, Egypt), Bobosi Byaruhanga (Vipers SC, Uganda).

Forwards: Fahad Bayo (FC Ashdod, Israel), Daniel Isiagi (Jomo Cosmos, South Africa), Faruku Miya (Konyaspor, Turkey) Yunus Ssentamu (Vipers SC), Emmanuel Okwi (Al Ittihad Alexandria, Egypt), Patrick Kaddu (Youssoufia Berrechid-Tunisia).