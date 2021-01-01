Afcon Qualifiers: Uganda midfielder Azira believes Group B is still open

The 33-year-old believes his charges will have a massive opportunity of qualifying with a win over Burkina Faso on Wednesday

Uganda Cranes midfielder Micheal Azira believes Group B is still open and all the teams have a chance of qualifying for the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

With two matchdays remaining, Burkina Faso lead the race with eight points, one more than the second-placed East Africans. Malawi are third with four points while South Sudan are at the bottom with three.

The New Mexico United player is hopeful his team will qualify for the third Afcon competition in a row but they have to first do it against the Burkinabes on Wednesday, March 24.

"The win against Burkina Faso is really important because it sets up everything," Azira said after Monday's training .

"We know if we win this game we probably have the chance to go through. The group is open, first of all, we need to take care of the game at home then Malawi will take care of itself.

"At the end of it all, we need to focus on ourselves, focus as a team, focus on how we play, how to get the three points and execute the job here at home."

The 33-year-old is happy to be involved after being overlooked in previous assignments. He has further insisted the players have to focus despite the absence of the fans owing to Covid-19.

"I have always been at home because at the end of the day you don’t control the coach’s decision whether [you fit in his tactics or not]," Azira continued.

"I am glad to be part of this group. I think it is a special group and I am happy to be here to represent my country.

Article continues below

"As much as we want fans there, at the end of the day we know there is a pandemic. We just need to focus and play. I know fans will be watching on TV all over the country."

After playing Burkina Faso on Wednesday, Cranes will end their campaign on Monday, March 29 away to Malawi.

The Flames will be away to Bright Stars on Wednesday before finishing up with the East African heavyweights at home, as South Sudan play away to Burkina Faso in their final group game.