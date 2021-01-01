Afcon Qualifiers: Uganda knew it will end in Malawi - Mubiru

The tactician believes with a better team, Cranes can down the Flames to seal their place in Cameroon

Uganda Cranes interim coach Abdallah Mubiru has stated he had prepared his charges mentally ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations Group B qualifier away to Malawi.

The East Africans will be playing the Flames at Kamuzu Banda Stadium in Blantyre on Monday targeting a point to advance. While the Police FC coach believes his team was unlucky to draw 0-0 with Burkina Faso, he has pointed out the technical bench has to get a better team to play their hosts and stand a chance of qualifying for the finals.

"We give thanks to the Almighty Lord for whatever we achieved from the game at home," Mubiru said ahead of the game .

"We had a game where I feel we were unlucky. The players put up a good fight. We tried our best in the game against Burkina Faso. We knew that even before the game, it would all end in Malawi.

"We are going back to the drawing board to plan for the game away against Malawi. We have to select a better team to face Malawi."

The Stallions lead the group with nine points from the five matches they have played. They managed two wins and three draws, scoring five goals in the process and conceding two. As a result, they have sealed their place in the Afcon finals.

Cranes are second in the group after managing two wins, as many draws and a loss. They have scored just three goals and have conceded one.

The Flames need a win at home against the East Africans in their final game to qualify. They have seven points after two wins, a draw, and two losses. They have a goal difference of negative two after scoring three goals and conceding five.

South Sudan are out of the race after managing just three points, and their final game against Burkina Faso will be a dead rubber.

Uganda squad in Malawi: Dennis Onyango, Magoola Salim Jamal, Ochaya Joseph, Nicholas Wadada, Juuko Murushid, Mukiibi Ronald, Kizza Mustapha, Lwaliwa Halid, Azira Michael, Lwanga Taddeo, Bobosi Byaruhanga, Miya Farouk, Okello Allan, Moses Waiswa, Lumala Abdu, Kizito Luwaga, Okwi Emmanuel, Mugweri Gavin, Kigonya Mathias, Sentamu Yunus, Isiagi Daniel, Lukwago Charles, Orit Ibrahim.