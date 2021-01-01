Afcon Qualifiers: Uganda Cranes to charter flight for Malawi fixture

The Cranes will wind up their group matches with an away fixture against the Flames in Lilongwe on March 29

Federation of Uganda Football Association has confirmed the Cranes will use a chartered flight for their final Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match against Malawi on March 29.

The Cranes under interim coach Abdallah Mubiru are currently preparing for their clash against Burkina Faso set for St Mary’s Kitende Stadium in Kampala on Wednesday.

A win for the Cranes will guarantee them a place in the finals of the competition to be held in Cameroon for the third straight campaign.

Fufa has issued a statement through communications director Ahmed Hussein stating Uganda Airlines will fly the team on one of its Bombardiers for the away match against the Flames in Lilongwe.

“Fufa has confirmed plans to fly the Uganda national team [Uganda Cranes] to Malawi by chartered flight for the final Afcon qualifier to be played on March 29, 2021,” read the statement from Fufa. “Uganda Airlines will fly the team on one of its bombardiers.

“The team will fly out on March 28, 2021, aboard Uganda Airlines bombardier. It is important for the national team to travel with a lot of comfort during the current Covid-19 times when you need the entire team to move together for better preparations.

“It should be noted the Uganda Cranes used Bombardier in our away game against Burkina Faso which ended in a barren draw.”

In an earlier interview, coach Mubiru Mubiru explained why he was not too concerned with the late arrival of some players ahead of the crucial matches.

Skipper Denis Onyango, who turns out for Mamelodi Sundowns in South Africa, alongside Luwagga Kizito, Timothy Denis Awany, and Fahad Bayo - who are based in Israel, have not yet reported to camp, a day before playing the Stallions.

“We are not going to look for excuses because we knew there will be late arrivals depending on some of their club schedules,” Mubiru briefed the reporters on Tuesday.

“We already saw how they play, we have their analysis and we have prepared ourselves on how we are going to beat them.”

The Cranes are currently second in Group B on seven points.

Uganda Provisional Squad: Goalkeepers: Denis Onyango (Mamelodi Sundowns, South Africa), Salim Jamal Magoola (Al Hilal Omdurman, Sudan), Mathias Kigonya (Azam FC, Tanzania), Charles Lukwago (KCCA FC, Uganda).

Article continues below

Defenders: Nico Wakiro Wadada(Azam FC, Tanzania), Elvis Bwomono (South End, England), Murushid Juuko (Express FC, Uganda), Mustafa Kiiza (DC Montreal, USA), Joseph Ochaya (TP Mazembe, DR Congo), Timothy Dennis Awany (FC Ashdod, Israel), Ronald Mukiibi (Ostersunds, Sweden), Halid Lwaliwa (Vipers SC, Uganda), Garvin Kizito Mugweri (SC Villa, Uganda).

Midfielders: Mike Azira (New Mexico United, USA), William Kizito Luwagga (Hapoel Kfar Saba- Israel), Allan Okello (AC Paradou, Algeria), Allan Kyambadde (El Gouna, Egypt), Moses Waiswa (SuperSport United, South Africa), Taddeo Lwanga (Simba SC, Tanzania), Abdu Lumala (Pyramids FC, Egypt), Bobosi Byaruhanga (Vipers SC, Uganda).

Forwards: Fahad Bayo (FC Ashdod, Israel), Daniel Isiagi (Jomo Cosmos, South Africa), Faruku Miya (Konyaspor, Turkey) Yunus Ssentamu (Vipers SC), Emmanuel Okwi (Al Ittihad Alexandria, Egypt), Patrick Kaddu (Youssoufia Berrechid-Tunisia).