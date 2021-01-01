Afcon Qualifiers: TP Mazembe's Ochaya and three stars boost Uganda for Burkina Faso, Malawi duels

The Cranes' coaches summoned a total of 29 players and 21 are already in camp ahead of the continental qualifiers later this week

The Uganda national team has been boosted by the arrival of four key players ahead of the African Cup of Nations qualifiers against Burkina Faso and Malawi.

Tout Puissant Mazembe's Joseph Ochaya as well as Moses Waiswa, Allan Kyambadde and Ronald Mukiibi, who is based in Sweden, are among the foreign-based players who have already joined the team in Kampala.

Interim head coach Abdalla Mubiru has 21 players in camp after he had summoned a total of 29. Ochaya was the first one to arrive and was part of the weekend training sessions while the rest arrived later and took part in the evening's stretching and conditioning session.

Captain Dennis Onyango, Farouk Miya, Fahad Bayo and Bevis Mugabi are among the high-profile stars that are yet to arrive. The Cranes will face the Afcon qualifiers rivals as head coach Johnathan McKinstry remains suspended.

Apart from McKinstry's suspension, developments around Khalid Aucho's dismissal has clouded the team's preparations.

The former Gor Mahia star was dismissed for what Fufa claimed was a matter of indiscipline although some figures, including politicians in the country, have faulted the move by the federation.

The midfielder, has, however, apologised and wished the team the best of success during the two qualifiers: "I regret my actions and I am ready to put this chapter behind me as it is a dream to represent my country. To Fufa, fellow players, fans, and friends; I can only say I am sorry," Aucho said.

Players who are in camp already: Jamal Salim (Al-Hilal, Sudan), Charles Lukwago(KCCA FC-Uganda), Kigonya Mathias ( Azam FC- Tanzania), Kizza Mustapha (DC Montreal- USA), Nico Wakiro Wadada (Azam, Tanzania), Lwaliwa Halid (Vipers SC-Uganda), Juuko Murushid (Express FC-Uganda), Kizito Mugweri Gavin (SC Villa- Uganda), Lwanga Taddeo (Simba SC- Tanzania), Michael Azira (New Mexico United-, USA), Allan Okello (Paradou, Algeria), Lumala Abdu (Pyramids FC- Egypt), Bobosi Byaruhanga (Vipers SC-Uganda), Orit Ibrahim (Vipers SC-Uganda), Emmanuel Arnold Okwi (Ittihad Alexandria, Egypt), Kaddu Patrick (Youssoufia Berrechid-Tunisia), Sentamu Yunus (Vipers SC-Uganda)

Players yet to arrive: Dennis Onyango (Mamelodi Sundowns, South Africa), Mugabi Bevis (Motherwell FC- Scotland), Timothy Denis Awany (Sports Club Ironi, Ashdod, Israel), Elvis Bwomono (Southend United, England), Miya Faruku (Konyaspor- Turkey), Kizito Luwagga (Hapoel Kfar Saba- Israel), Fahad Bayo (Sports Club Ironi Ashdod, Israel), Isiagi Daniel (Jomo Cosmos-South Africa).

Uganda will play Burkina Faso on March 24 before facing the Flames of Malawi on March 29.