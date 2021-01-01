Afcon Qualifiers: Mubiru still confident after injury crisis rocks Uganda camp ahead of Malawi duel

The Cranes will need a win or a draw in order to book a third straight Afcon ticket after drawing Burkina Faso

Uganda head coach Abdallah Mubiru is confident ahead of their Africa Cup of Nations decisive qualifier against Malawi despite their injury concerns.

The Cranes will need a point or a win to qualify for Afcon - which will be their third straight instance of doing so - but will have to contend with the fitness cases before the do-or-die tie in Lilongwe.

Ashdod FC striker Fahad Bayo did not participate in Saturday's training session while centre-forward Patrick Kaddu - who has been receiving criticism for lack of goals - trained separately.

Timothy Awany left the camp as he was injured even before the Burkina Faso draw - a result that delayed their qualification - on Wednesday at St Mary's Stadium in Kitende.

Southend United's Elvis Bwomono is said to have left for England for upcoming duties. On a brighter note, Murushid Juuko and Allan Kyambadde joined the rest in training despite holding individual sessions a day ago.

"I am very pleased with the performance, commitment and determination showed by the players in today’s [Saturday's] training, it gives hope that God willing, we are determined to get the result we need in Malawi,” Mubiru said as per Sports Nation.

"There is a slim chance for the injured players, however, we are still waiting for the final results from the doctors. But nevertheless, we have replacements in the team, who are prepared to play a part also."

The Police FC head coach, who is in charge of the team as the Johnathan McKinstry case is yet to be decided by Fufa, also explained how they have planned to attack The Flames at their own turf.

"We studied their win over South Sudan, we have the analysis and we want to capitalise on their mistakes to get the needed result," he added.

"There are three stages of the game; attack, out of possession and transition. We have to be spot on in all three stages. We can’t think of just sitting back thinking that we can absorb all the pressure, we have to attack and defend in equal measures.

"I am very sure that they will attack because they need a goal to win and qualify, and probably it will be that moment of transition that will probably be the key factor. The way we manage ourselves when we lose possession will determine a lot."

Mubiru's sentiments come after full-back Joseph Ochaya said they are training hard to beat the Group B rivals.

"Training in camp is not bad. Everyone is concentrated because we need only a win away from home, not a draw," the TP Mazembe star said.

"The reason as to why we are training is to get a win away from home. With the training, we are having, it has made us come back quickly because we know the task ahead of us so the training is a must-win.

"When we get a draw it will not be bad but the most important thing is a win. That is why we are training so hard to fight for our luck in the away game."

Should Malawi defeat the Cranes they will qualify for the Cameroon tournament.