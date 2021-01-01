Afcon Qualifiers: Mubiru on Ssentamu, returning Cranes and Aucho replacement

The national side is preparing to face Burkina Faso and Malawi in March as they conclude the qualification process

Uganda head coach Abdallah Mubiru has revealed how special returning players are for them ahead of their Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Five stars were called up before the Burkina Faso and Malawi qualifiers and the Police head coach believes their abilities will come in handy during the games scheduled to be played in March.

"Players like Murushid Juuko, Yunus Ssentamu, Abdul Lumala, Mathias Kigonya, and Daniel Isiagi and others are back in the national team set up after some period away," explained Mubiru on the Fufa website.

"They have been part of the national team and happy to be back in the setup. This is good news for the players as everyone knows the abilities of these players. The entire Cranes group has a special bond and has always had the spirit to work together."

Although Mubiru accepted Khalid Aucho will be missed due to suspension, he stated they have got enough men to replace the former Gor Mahia midfielder.



"It is very sad that midfielder [Khalid] Aucho will not play against Burkina Faso because of suspension," explained Mubiru. "He is a good player for the team and we shall miss him. We have able replacements like Moses Waiswa, Taddeo Lwanga and others."

He also urged the players to ensure they win at home against Burkina Faso after they were last frustrated by South Sudan at St Mary's Stadium in Kitende.



"As I have already said, winning at home remains very pertinent and important," said the Ugandan. "Winning against Burkina Faso at home will give us confidence and this will motivate the team heading into the away contest against Malawi.

"Both matches are very important for the country, team, players and the technical team. We need to get results from both games. I know, it will not be an easy game against Burkina Faso but we have the potential to get positive results.

"The winning spirit of playing at home needs to be back. This was not visible in the last game played against South Sudan."

The Cranes will host Burkina Faso on March 24 before playing Malawi on March 29.