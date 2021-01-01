Afcon Qualifiers: Mubiru, Mbabazi name Uganda squad as McKinstry remains suspended

The Cranes have two matches remaining as they hope to secure another slot in the continental tournament in Cameroon

Uganda assistant coaches Abdalla Mubiru and Livingstone Mbabazi have named a 31-man squad to prepare for the two upcoming African Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Mubiru and Mbabazi have been tasked with the job of naming the squad after head coach Johnathan Mckinstry was asked to step aside by the Federation of Uganda Football Associations.

The duo has named a squad that comprises of four goalkeepers - with Charles Lukwago of KCCA FC being the only local-based one - 10 defenders, 11 midfielders and six forwards.

Halid Lwaliwa of Vipers SC, Murushid Juuko of Express, and Garvin Kizito of SC Villa are the only defenders in the squad who ply trade with the local sides. Vipers SC's Bobosi Byaruhanga and Orit Ibrahim are the only home-based stars in a packed midfield.

Yunus Ssentamu, who has had a sensational Vipers return, will have to fight against his foreign-based compatriots if he has to secure playtime being the only local-based striker summoned.

Kizito and midfielder Bobosi Byaruhanga have been included despite being engaged in the Afcon U20 duties and the duo will be part of the group that will take on Ghana in the final on Saturday.

Wycombe Wanderers' Uche Ikpeazu has also been included as he aims to get a debut with the Cranes. The forward had been initially called up but an injury ruled him out of the two previous qualifiers against South Sudan in Kampala and Nairobi in November 2020.

The Cranes are second with seven points in Group B and will take on Burkina Faso, the pool's leaders, on March 24 at home before completing the qualifiers with a game against Malawi.

Full Uganda squad:

Goalkeepers: Dennis Onyango (Mamelodi Sundowns, South Africa), Jamal Salim (Al-Hilal, Sudan), Charles Lukwago(KCCA FC-Uganda), Kigonya Mathias ( Azam FC- Tanzania)

Defenders: Mugabi Bevis (Motherwell FC- Scotland), Kizza Mustapha (DC Montreal- USA), Ronald Mukiibi(Ostersunds FK, Sweden), Nicholas Wakiro Wadada (Azam, Tanzania), Timothy Denis Awany (Sports Club Ironi, Ashdod, Israel), Joseph Ochaya (TP Mazembe, Democratic Republic of Congo), Lwaliwa Halid (Vipers SC-Uganda), Elvis Bwomono (Southend United, England), Juuko Murushid (Express FC-Uganda), Kizito Mugweri Gavin (SC Villa- Uganda)

Midfielders: Miya Faruku (Konyaspor- Turkey), Kizito Luwagga (Hapoel Kfar Saba- Israel), Waiswa Moses (SupersportUnited-South Africa), Lwanga Taddeo (Simba SC- Tanzania), Michael Azira (New Mexico United-, USA), Khalid Aucho (Misr Lel Makasa, Egypt), Allan Kyambadde (El Gouna, Egypt), Allan Okello (Paradou, Algeria), Lumala Abdu (Pyramids FC- Egypt), Bobosi Byaruhanga (Vipers SC-Uganda), Orit Ibrahim (Vipers SC-Uganda).

Forwards: Emmanuel Arnold Okwi (Ittihad Alexandria, Egypt), Fahad Bayo (Sports Club Ironi Ashdod, Israel), KadduPatrick (Youssoufia Berrechid-Tunisia), Uche Mubiru Ikpeazu (Wycombe Wanderers, England), SentamuYunus (Vipers SC-Uganda), Isiagi Daniel (Jomo Cosmos-South Africa).