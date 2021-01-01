Afcon Qualifiers 'Uganda are getting better and better for Malawi' - Lwanga

The Simba midfielder is confident ahead of a game which they must not lose to reach the continental finals

Uganda midfielder Taddeo Lwanga has explained why they are getting better ahead of the final African Cup of Nations qualifier against Malawi.

Uganda's pursuit to grab an Afcon slot was delayed on Wednesday after a 0-0 draw against Burkina Faso and that means they have to defeat or draw or draw against the Flames if they are to qualify for the Cameroon finals.

"I feel well and I think other players are also generally well and we are getting better and better for Monday’s encounter against Malawi which is the decider," Lwanga said as per Sports Nation.



"It was a tough match [vs Burkina Faso] and we didn’t get the positive result we desired. We wanted to win but God decides. We gave our best most especially in the second half where I think we were better but we failed to score."

The Simba SC midfielder is confident that Uganda will make it to the continental competition for the third straight time despite losing out on critical points against South Sudan in November and Burkina Faso in the group's penultimate qualifier.



"We are just done with the recovery session," the former SC Villa captain said.

"According to what I have seen in the group, the guys are ready to give it their best. We need a positive result to go through and God willing, we will qualify."

Lwanga's statements echoed Dennis Onyango's sentiments, who also maintained working hard will guarantee them a slot at the continental podium again.

[Qualification] is still in our hands and we still have to fight harder," the skipper said earlier.

Article continues below

"We do not need any favours from anyone, so we need to do ourselves a favour and get results. We need to play total football, not sitting back because it might cause more problems if you sit back but those are the tactics for the coaches."

"I am happy with the boys’ performance, especially in the second half when [Moses] Waiswa and young star [Ibrahim] Orit came on, we regained control of the game.



"I am happy with the boys at the moment and I think if we carry on the momentum from this game, we will get positive results on Monday."

The Cranes qualified for the Afcon finals in 2017 and 2019.