Afcon Qualifiers: ‘It’s what I've been working for’ – Kizza on Uganda debut vs Burkina Faso

The 20-year-old left-back says he is eager to earn his senior debut for the Cranes against the Stallions at St Mary’s Kitende

Uganda defender Mustafa Kizza has explained his readiness to debut for the Cranes when they take on Burkina Faso in an African Cup of Nations qualifying match on Wednesday.

The Cranes will host the Stallions for their fifth-round fixture at St Mary’s Kitende Stadium and according to Kizza, who recently left former Ugandan Premier League champions KCCA FC to sign for Club de Foot Montreal, he is more than ready to make his senior competitive start for the team.

“I'm ready for the challenge,” Kizza told Daily Monitor ahead of the clash. “It’s what I’ve been working for as a young boy, you know everyone is dreaming to play for his country, so I’m just waiting for my opportunity and if given chance, I’ll do my best.”

It will not be easy for Kizza to get the starting role from interim coach Abdallah Mubiru as the left-back position has another key player in Joseph Ochaya, who turns out for Tout Puissant Mazembe of the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Kizza is aware of the presence of Ochaya in the Cranes set-up, a player he also admits is his huge role model.

"I grew up seeing him, he is my role model,” Kizza continued. “So, I learn a lot from him and for me, it's brotherly competition, healthy competition.”

On how prepared the team is to face Burkina Faso, Kizza explained: “So far so good, everyone in camp is happy and we are well prepared for the game.”

On moving to Montreal, who was coached by Arsenal legend Thierry Henry, Kizza said: "Thierry? “My first time meeting him I was a bit nervous but excited, but he welcomed me very well. He is a top coach. He helped me a lot because he knew what I can do. So he was pushing me in everything.”

Kizza also confessed the departure of Henry from Montreal left him gutted by stating: “It [his departure] affected me a little bit but not much because all the coaches there are the same.

“They know what I can do. I miss him, playing under him but life goes on.”

The Ugandan also singled out Kenyan captain Victor Wanyama for helping him out when he signed for the side.

“I got someone else who has helped me a lot - Victor Wanyama [the Kenyan international and former Tottenham Hotspur player], he is helping me a lot to settle in," he concluded.

Burkina Faso are topping Group B on eight points from four matches, one more than second-placed Uganda, while Malawi are third on four points, and South Sudan are last with three points.