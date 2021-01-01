Afcon Qualifiers: Kigonya on why he did not give up on Uganda return

The Azam FC shot-stopper made a return to the Cranes squad for the first time since 2016 and he is keen on helping the team qualify for Cameroon

Uganda goalkeeper Mathias Kigonya insists he had to be patient to get another opportunity to play for the national team.

The Azam shot-stopper is in the squad preparing for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers after five years out in the cold.

He has further stated he was not under any pressure since he was optimistic of making a return to the Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup defending champions.

"Football is all about time; I just have been patient all the time and I feel so good to be back on the national team," Kigonya revealed.

"I have not been under any pressure, knowing that the time will come. I didn’t give up and I have been working hard to get back to the national team because it is every player’s dream.

The Cranes will host Burkina Faso in Group B of the Afcon Qualifier at St Mary's Kitende Stadium before playing Malawi away five days later.

The former Bright Stars and Sofapaka FC custodian believes with teamwork, the mission to secure a ticket to Cameroon is possible.

"The first target is qualifying," Kigonya added. "We just have to work together with fellow players to see that we at least achieve something this time around."

However, the 25-year-old will have skipper Denis Onyango and Salim Jamal to contend with for a chance to be in the first XI.

Uganda Provisional Squad:

Goalkeepers: Denis Onyango (Mamelodi Sundowns, South Africa), Salim Jamal Magoola (Al Hilal Omdurman, Sudan), Mathias Kigonya (Azam FC, Tanzania), Charles Lukwago (KCCA FC, Uganda).

Defenders: Nico Wakiro Wadada(Azam FC, Tanzania), Elvis Bwomono (South End, England), Bevis Mugabi (Motherwell, Scotland), Murushid Juuko (Express FC, Uganda), Mustafa Kiiza (DC Montreal, USA), Joseph Ochaya (TP Mazembe, DR Congo), Timothy Dennis Awany (FC Ashdod, Israel), Ronald Mukiibi (Ostersunds, Sweden), Halid Lwaliwa (Vipers SC, Uganda), Garvin Kizito Mugweri (SC Villa, Uganda).

Midfielders: Mike Azira (New Mexixo United, USA), William Kizito Luwagga (Hapoel Kfar Saba- Israel), Allan Okello (AC Paradou, Algeria), Allan Kyambadde (El Gouna, Egypt), Moses Waiswa (SuperSport United, South Africa), Taddeo Lwanga (Simba SC, Tanzania), Abdu Lumala (Pyramids FC, Egypt), Bobosi Byaruhanga (Vipers SC, Uganda).

Forwards: Fahad Bayo (FC Ashdod, Israel), Daniel Isiagi (Jomo Cosmos, South Africa), Faruku Miya (Konyaspor, Turkey) Yunus Ssentamu (Vipers SC), Emmanuel Okwi (Al Ittihad Alexandria, Egypt), Patrick Kaddu (Youssoufia Berrechid-Tunisia).