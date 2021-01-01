Afcon Qualifiers: Kaddu, Bayo out as Uganda jet out for decisive Malawi battle

The Cranes, after drawing against Burkina Faso, will have to avoid defeat in Lilongwe to join the Cameroon party

Uganda have named a 23-man travelling squad that will be charged to fight for an Africa Cup of Nations ticket against Malawi on Monday.

With a number of players injured, coach Abdallah Mubiru's hands were tied and he had to pick the travelling party from a rather thin group of players available.

Fahad Bayo, Patrick Kaddu, Timothy Awany and Allan Kyambadde were injured and thus could not be picked for the decisive tie in Lilongwe on Monday.

Murushid Juuko, who was injured and had an individual training session on Friday, has, however, been named. Southend United's Elvis Bwomono is also missing as reports indicate he has returned to England for club duties.

Although Mubiru's camp was rocked with injury cases ahead of the battle against the Flames, the Police FC coach chose to remain confident.

"I am very pleased with the performance, commitment and determination showed by the players in today’s [Saturday's] training, it gives hope that God willing, we are determined to get the result we need in Malawi,” Mubiru said in an earlier interview.

"We studied their win over South Sudan, we have the analysis and we want to capitalise on their mistakes to get the needed result.

"There are three stages of the game; attack, out of possession and transition. We have to be spot on in all three stages. We can’t think of just sitting back thinking that we can absorb all the pressure, we have to attack and defend in equal measures.

"I am very sure that they will attack because they need a goal to win and qualify, and probably it will be that moment of transition that will probably be the key factor. The way we manage ourselves when we lose possession will determine a lot."

Uganda would need a draw or a win to book a third consecutive Afcon slot but for Malawi - who defeated South Sudan to boost their qualification chances - only a win will do.

Uganda travelling squad ;

Dennis Onyango, Magoola Salim Jamal, Ochaya Joseph, Nicholas Wadada, Juuko Murushid, Mukiibi Ronald, Kizza Mustapha, Lwaliwa Halid, Azira Michael, Lwanga Taddeo, Bobosi Byaruhanga, Miya Farouk, Okello Allan, Moses Waiswa, Lumala Abdu, Kizito Luwaga, Okwi Emmanuel, Mugweri Gavin, Kigonya Mathias, Sentamu Yunus, Isiagi Daniel, Lukwago Charles, Orit Ibrahim.