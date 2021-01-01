Afcon Qualifiers: Uganda must use home advantage vs Burkina Faso – Juuko

The Red Eagles defender calls on his Cranes teammates to utilise playing at home and seal their third straight Afcon finals slot

Uganda defender Murushid Juuko has called on his teammates to make sure they use home advantage when they face Burkina Faso in an African Cup of Nations qualifier on Wednesday.

The Cranes will host Burkina Faso at St. Mary’s Stadium, Kitende in a crucial encounter, and the Express FC defender has conceded the task of facing the visitors will be huge, but they can emerge winners from the battle if they make use of playing at home count to the fullest.

“The task at hand is not an easy one,” Juuko told the club’s official website ahead of the match. “But individually I am focused and as a team, we have to stay composed but also most importantly listen and follow the head coach’s instructions to the latter.

“Burkina Faso is a good team but we’re home and we should be able to make it count.”

The 26-year-old has enjoyed a good run with the Red Eagles in the Ugandan Premier League, where they have managed to concede just seven goals, the least so far by any team in the top-tier.

On his team’s campaign in the league, Juuko said: “Its true as Express we’ve done great [in the first round], I think we worked as a unit, we still have more work to do though because our target remaining winning silverware at the end of the season which we hope to achieve.

“To be able to start all 15 matches and concede only seven goals is not a bad start but we can do better, we have also kept six clean sheets which for me is a good job done thus far.”

Juuko is expected to play a pivotal role for the Cranes in the next few days and a win against Burkina Faso will hand Uganda a third straight Afcon final appearance.

Uganda squad; Goalkeepers: Denis Onyango (Mamelodi Sundowns, South Africa), Salim Jamal Magoola (Al Hilal Omdurman, Sudan), Mathias Kigonya (Azam FC, Tanzania), Charles Lukwago (KCCA FC, Uganda).

Defenders: Nico Wakiro Wadada (Azam FC, Tanzania), Elvis Bwomono (South End, England), Bevis Mugabi (Motherwell, Scotland), Murushid Juuko (Express FC, Uganda), Mustafa Kizza (Club de Foot Montréal, Canada), Joseph Ochaya (TP Mazembe, DR Congo), Timothy Dennis Awany (FC Ashdod, Israel), Ronald Mukiibi (Ostersunds, Sweden), Halid Lwaliwa (Vipers SC, Uganda), Garvin Kizito Mugweri (SC Villa, Uganda).

Midfielders: Mike Azira (New Mexico United-, USA), William Kizito Luwagga (Hapoel Kfar Saba- Israel), Allan Okello (AC Paradou, Algeria), Allan Kyambadde (El Gouna, Egypt), Moses Waiswa (SuperSport United, South Africa), Taddeo Lwanga (Simba SC, Tanzania), Abdu Lumala (Pyramids FC, Egypt), Bobosi Byaruhanga (Vipers SC, Uganda), Ibrahim Orit (Vipers).

Forwards: Fahad Bayo (FC Ashdod, Israel), Daniel Isiagi (Jomo Cosmos, South Africa), Faruku Miya (Konyaspor, Turkey) Yunus Ssentamu (Vipers SC), Emmanuel Okwi (Al Ittihad Alexandria, Egypt), Patrick Kaddu (Youssoufia Berrechid-Tunisia).