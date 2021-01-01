Afcon Qualifiers: I don’t care if Fufa decides to end my Uganda career – Aucho

The hard tackling midfielder says he will accept any decision to kick him out of international football

Uganda midfielder Khalid Aucho has faulted the Federation of Ugandan Football Association for their decision to kick him out of the Cranes squad preparing for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The former Gor Mahia star was dismissed from the Cranes Afcon squad on Friday after he allegedly refused to adhere to the national team’s code of conduct.

The decision by the federation means the player, who features for Egyptian club Misr Lel Makkasa, will not be in the squad to face Burkina Faso and Malawi in their upcoming two-legged qualifying matches.

Aucho has now responded by stating that as much as he respects the decision from Fufa, the same federation should also respect players. He added he will have no problem even if they decide to end his national team career.

“Even if it means never playing for the national team ever again, it’s okay with me because at least I’ve served my country enough now and I can retire from international football knowing I stood for the truth,” Aucho is quoted saying by the Grapevine.

“I’ve accepted their decision and I’ll take it in good faith. I wish them good luck in the two games, but Fufa should also normalise respecting players because it’s we the players who sweat out there. You just can’t tarnish my hard-earned name like that. I don’t think I’m indisciplined as they’re claiming.”

The 27-year-old star has also wondered why he had to suffer expulsion from Fufa whereas other players in the same team had always spent 12 or even 24 hours away from the team’s camp only to report late but without punishment.

“I reached at a half past 2 pm, then I told the person they had sent to pick me that I was not feeling well and immediately needed to see a doctor to ascertain why my body was not functioning well,” Aucho continued.

“I knew I had to move to camp, I mean, that’s why I travelled here in the first place, but I also needed to at least briefly see my family. I have to see my kids to bless me whenever I’m home because I take so much time away from them.”

Aucho further stated Fufa was using him as a scapegoat to indicate he was the most indisciplined player in the squad of which he was not.

“I had just spent four hours in the country and I’m punished severely? Yet some players have spent 12 and others over 24 hours but they haven’t been penalised or anything.”

On allegations, Aucho was kicked out of camp because he supports opposition candidate, Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine, and not President Yoweri Museveni’s ruling NRM government, the player explained: “Even if I openly supported Bobi Wine for the presidency, it’s my constitutional right. Like I can support any football club of my choice. It’s just a matter of choice. I still didn’t do anything wrong.”

On his next move, Aucho said: “I will go with what the federation has decided, I will go back to my club and work because it’s my job and it’s what pays me. Maybe they’re mistreating me because they have got better players and now they don’t need my services anymore.”

On Saturday, Fufa issued a statement where they defended their decision to dismiss the player pointing at the same punishment meted out on goalkeeping coach Fred Kajoba when Cranes were preparing for the African Nations Championship and further clarified Aucho will be considered for future national team engagements.

Article continues below

“Unfortunately, player Khalid Aucho didn't. The decision taken by Fufa against the player has no political inclination. The player has been dismissed from the current Cranes camp but may be considered for future national team engagements,” Fufa said in a statement.

“Fufa enforces regulations with all its nine national teams just like it was for goalkeeping coach Fred Kajoba who was asked to leave camp as the Uganda Cranes prepared for the Chan tournament.”

After taking on Burkina Faso on Wednesday, March 24, at St Mary’s Kitende Stadium in Kampala, the Cranes will travel to face Malawi at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe on March 29.