Afcon Qualifiers: Door still open for Aucho to play for Uganda – Fufa

The federation says they acted as per the rules set for all national teams and there was nothing political in the move they took

Federation of Uganda Football Association has defended their decision to dismiss midfielder Khalid Aucho from the team’s training camp for the African Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The former Gor Mahia star was surprisingly kicked out of the Cranes Afcon squad on Friday after he allegedly refused to adhere to the national team’s code of conduct.

The decision by the federation means the player, who features for Egyptian club Misr Lel Makkasa, will not be in the squad to face Burkina Faso and Malawi in their upcoming two-legged qualifying matches.

Fufa has now come out to defend the decision to dismiss the player, pointing at the same punishment meted out on goalkeeping coach Fred Kajoba when Cranes were preparing for the African Nations Championship but further clarified Aucho will be considered for future national team engagements.

“About the current Uganda Cranes camp preparing for two Afcon matches against Burkina Faso and Malawi; all players and officials are bound by the national teams' Code of Conduct formulated way back in 2017,” read the statement from Fufa on their social media pages.

“When Uganda Cranes players were invited for national team duty two weeks ago for the two matches vs Burkina Faso and Malawi; an air ticket was sent and a circular dated March 4, 2021, reminding players and officials of their obligations in line with national teams' Code of Conduct.

“Permission for players to miss from camp is only granted by the head coach, in this case, the player had to follow the same procedure.

“Unfortunately, player Khalid Aucho didn't. The decision taken by Fufa against the player has no political inclination. The player has been dismissed from the current Cranes camp but may be considered for future national team engagements.

“Fufa enforces regulations with all its nine national teams just like it was for goalkeeping coach Fred Kajoba who was asked to leave camp as the Uganda Cranes prepared for the Chan tournament.”

On dismissing Aucho, who was recalled to the squad despite serving a ban from their last qualifier against South Sudan, Fufa explained: “Khalid [Aucho] has been dismissed from Uganda Cranes camp for failure to adhere to the national team Code of Conduct and Fufa Circular dated March 4, 2021.

“Aucho refused to board the official means of transport organised to pick him from Entebbe International Airport to the team camp at Cranes Paradise Hotel-Kisasi and has not even reported to camp since his arrival in the country.

“The player’s club Misr Lel Makkasa and Egypt Football Association have duly been informed about the decision and a return air ticket has been issued to him for his travel back to Egypt.”

After taking on Burkina Faso on Wednesday, March 24, at St Mary’s Kitende Stadium in Kampala, the Cranes will travel to face Malawi at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe on March 29.

Uganda Squad; Goalkeepers: Denis Onyango (Mamelodi Sundowns, South Africa), Salim Jamal Magoola (Al Hilal Omdurman, Sudan), Mathias Kigonya (Azam FC, Tanzania), Charles Lukwago (KCCA FC, Uganda).

Article continues below

Defenders: Nico Wakiro Wadada(Azam FC, Tanzania), Elvis Bwomono (South End, England), Bevis Mugabi (Motherwell, Scotland), Murushid Juuko (Express FC, Uganda), Mustafa Kiiza (DC Montreal, USA), Joseph Ochaya (TP Mazembe, DR Congo), Timothy Dennis Awany (FC Ashdod, Israel), Ronald Mukiibi (Ostersunds, Sweden), Halid Lwaliwa (Vipers SC, Uganda), Garvin Kizito Mugweri (SC Villa, Uganda).

Midfielders: Mike Azira (New Mexixo United, USA), William Kizito Luwagga (Hapoel Kfar Saba- Israel), Allan Okello (AC Paradou, Algeria), Allan Kyambadde (El Gouna, Egypt), Moses Waiswa (SuperSport United, South Africa), Taddeo Lwanga (Simba SC, Tanzania), Abdu Lumala (Pyramids FC, Egypt), Bobosi Byaruhanga (Vipers SC, Uganda).

Forwards: Fahad Bayo (FC Ashdod, Israel), Daniel Isiagi (Jomo Cosmos, South Africa), Faruku Miya (Konyaspor, Turkey) Yunus Ssentamu (Vipers SC), Emmanuel Okwi (Al Ittihad Alexandria, Egypt), Patrick Kaddu (Youssoufia Berrechid-Tunisia).