Afcon Qualifiers: Burkina Faso's Traore explains where Uganda's strength lies

The forward is in Kampala for an encounter the result of which will decide whether they would have sealed a continental slot or not

Burkina Faso forward Bertrand Traore has picked out Uganda's strengths ahead of the African Cup of Nations qualifiers on Wednesday.

Traore is expected to be the star in the Burkina Faso squad but he has chosen to pick Uganda's areas of strength before the two nations meet at St Mary's Stadium in Kitende.

"You [Uganda] have got some good attacking players and a top goalkeeper. We know how difficult it’s going to be on Wednesday and so we have to be there at the right time to get the victory," Traore told Kawowo Sports.

The forward was not available when Uganda visited Ouagadougou during the first group encounter and he is happy to be back on the national side fold.

"It’s always nice to get back with the national team," he added. "We are a group of friends and brothers, I feel good. Tuesday was my first session with the team and I feel happy.

"I didn’t play in the first game, I was injured and watched from the stands. It was a tough game for us and at the end of the day; I think it was a fair result for both teams.”

With a win, Uganda are going to seal qualification for what will be their third straight Afcon appearance and this, according to Traore, makes the encounter even tougher.

The West African nation tops Group B with eight points, one more than the East African giants.

"I think is the most important game in the campaign because we can qualify," he concluded. "We didn’t qualify for the last Afcon so it was hurting for us, the whole country and so Wednesday is a big day for us.”

On his part, Uganda's interim head coach Abdallah Mubiru explained how they have prepared for the decisive encounter at home.

"Everything we have tried to work on has been successful," said the Police head coach in an earlier interview. "The team is in good spirit, the players have been complying and responding well.

"Everyone is ready to face the task ahead of us. We are hoping for the best result in Wednesday’s game.

"I don’t want to be selfish for this game to be entirely about me as a person. It is important for all of us as a country.

"It is a dream for every Ugandan to see the team performs well and it will even be more important that we win and brighten our chances of qualifying for the third successive time."

Dennis Onyango, William Luwagga Kizito, Fahad Bayo and Timothy Awany all arrived to boost the Cranes for the home qualifier which will be the eighth time the two countries will be facing off.