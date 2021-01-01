Afcon Qualifiers: 'Believe in your dreams' - Togo's Adebayor to Harambee Stars

Kenya failed to make it to Cameroon but the former Arsenal star was there to give them some piece of advice

Togo legend Emmanuel Adebayor has challenged Harambee Stars players to chase their dreams despite the hurdles that may come their way.

The former Arsenal and Manchester City star was at Kegue Stadium in Lome on Monday evening to witness how the Sparrowhawks fell 2-1 to the East Africans in the Africa Cup of Nations Group G qualifiers. Abdallah Hassan opened the scoring for the visitors before Masoud Juma doubled the advantage. The hosts got their goal courtesy of Henri Eninful.

With star striker Michael Olunga, goalkeeper Ian Otieno, defender Joash Onyango and midfielder Juma Lawrence reportedly testing positive for Covid-19 ahead of the dead rubber game, coach Jacob 'Ghost' Mulee had to hand debuts to the likes of James Saruni and Clyde Senaji who were part of the other four locally-based players who started the game against the West Africans.

One of the players in the room has now revealed to Goal what the 37-year-old told them.

"We started from somewhere and found our way; it was not easy but we made it," Adebayor said.

"So I just want to tell you guys to believe in your dreams, no matter what, give it your 100% nobody knows what tomorrow is made of. You can become a hero or become a villain. Put all your chances on your side to become a hero."

After Monday's results, Kenya ended their unsuccessful campaign to Cameroon in third position in their group with seven points that came from four draws, a win and a loss. They managed to score seven goals and conceded as many.

Togo had to be content with a place at the bottom of the table with just two points that came from draws against Harambee Stars and Comoros respectively.

They scored three goals in the process and conceded eight to end the campaign with a goal difference of negative five.

Seven-time Afcon champions Egypt hammered Comoros 4-0 to top the group with 12 points while the latter came in second with three points less. As a result, they will be part of the teams to take part in the biennial competition.

It is the first time the Islanders will be taking part in the competition.