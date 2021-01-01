Afcon Qualifiers: Aucho kicked out of Uganda Cranes camp

The former K'Ogalo star will not be part of the East Africans' squad that will play two qualifiers against Burkina Faso and Malawi

Uganda midfielder Khalid Aucho has been dismissed from the team’s camp after he allegedly refused to adhere to the national team’s code of conduct.

With five days remaining before they take on Burkina Faso, the former Gor Mahia player, who currently features for Egyptian club Misr Lel Makkasa SC, will not be part of the squad according to a statement from the Federation of Uganda Football Association released on Friday.

“Khalid [Aucho] has been dismissed from Uganda Cranes camp for failure to adhere to the national team Code of Conduct and Fufa Circular dated March 4, 2021,” read part of the statement from Fufa published on their official website.

“Aucho refused to board the official means of transport organised to pick him from Entebbe International Airport to the team camp at Cranes Paradise Hotel-Kisasi and has not even reported to camp since his arrival in the country.

“The player’s club Misr Lel Makkasa and Egypt Football Association have duly been informed about the decision and a return air ticket has been issued to him for his travel back to Egypt.”

Aucho was summoned to camp by stand-in coach Abdallah Mubiru despite being sent off during their last qualifier against South Sudan played at Nyayo Stadium in Kenya.

After facing Burkina Faso on Wednesday, March 24, at St Mary’s Kitende Stadium in Kampala, the Cranes will travel to face Malawi at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe on March 29.

Uganda Squad; Goalkeepers: Denis Onyango (Mamelodi Sundowns, South Africa), Salim Jamal Magoola (Al Hilal Omdurman, Sudan), Mathias Kigonya (Azam FC, Tanzania), Charles Lukwago (KCCA FC, Uganda).

Defenders: Nico Wakiro Wadada(Azam FC, Tanzania), Elvis Bwomono (South End, England), Bevis Mugabi (Motherwell, Scotland), Murushid Juuko (Express FC, Uganda), Mustafa Kiiza (DC Montreal, USA), Joseph Ochaya (TP Mazembe, DR Congo), Timothy Dennis Awany (FC Ashdod, Israel), Ronald Mukiibi (Ostersunds, Sweden), Halid Lwaliwa (Vipers SC, Uganda), Garvin Kizito Mugweri (SC Villa, Uganda).

Midfielders: Mike Azira (New Mexixo United, USA), William Kizito Luwagga (Hapoel Kfar Saba- Israel), Allan Okello (AC Paradou, Algeria), Allan Kyambadde (El Gouna, Egypt), Moses Waiswa (SuperSport United, South Africa), Taddeo Lwanga (Simba SC, Tanzania), Abdu Lumala (Pyramids FC, Egypt), Bobosi Byaruhanga (Vipers SC, Uganda).

Forwards: Fahad Bayo (FC Ashdod, Israel), Daniel Isiagi (Jomo Cosmos, South Africa), Faruku Miya (Konyaspor, Turkey) Yunus Ssentamu (Vipers SC), Emmanuel Okwi (Al Ittihad Alexandria, Egypt), Patrick Kaddu (Youssoufia Berrechid-Tunisia).