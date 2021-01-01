Afcon Qualifiers: Aucho calls on Uganda to focus on World Cup after Malawi defeat

The towering midfielder calls on fans to continue their support for the Cranes after they failed to make it to the Afcon finals

Uganda midfielder Khalid Aucho has promised the team will make amends next time and qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations finals after missing out on the 2021 finals.

The Cranes failed to make it, to what would've been their third straight Afcon finals, after they suffered a 1-0 defeat against Malawi in their final group match at Kamuzu Stadium in Lilongwe.

It was Richard Mbulu who scored in the 15th minute to end the Cranes run, as they finished third in Group B on eight points, two behind their day’s tormentors while Burkina Faso, who beat South Sudan 1-0, had already secured their Afcon slot with the barren draw in Uganda last week.

Aucho who did not make the Cranes squad for the two matches against Burkina Faso and Malawi after he was kicked out of camp, has taken to his social media pages to calm down fans insisting they will make sure they perform well in the upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

“Hard luck my brothers, my country Uganda,” Aucho wrote. “Let us now focus on the World Cup qualifiers in June. May God protect you and bless you more, guys.

“And to the fans thanks for supporting Uganda Cranes, next time we shall make it, as we have been doing it, thanks a lot.”

The federation’s President Moses Magogo admitted after the game they had lost fairly against Malawi.

“We lost fairly after the authorities declared all our players Covid-19 negative and available for selection,” Magogo wrote on his Facebook page after the match at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre.

“The Mozambique referees were very fair to both teams at least in my view. The better team on the pitch won, congratulations to Malawi.”

The federation chief later declared that the team’s focus will now be on the upcoming World Cup qualifiers where Uganda face Mali, Kenya, and Rwanda in the qualifiers that are set to begin in mid-2021.

Article continues below

“We will shift our focus to the Fifa 2022 World Cup qualifiers coming in June.”

Before they played Malawi - a game that they needed to draw or win to join the qualified teams - Fufa had to deal with allegations that midfielder Taddeo Lwanga tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Simba SC star was, however, cleared later - after Fufa's sought Caf's intervention over the matter - and was on the bench but the Cranes were further dealt with an injury blow in the 44th minute when Ronald Mukiibi was injured and Gavin Kizito was given his senior team debut.