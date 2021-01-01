Afcon Qualifier: Uganda deserved to win against Burkina Faso - Mubiru

After a draw in Kampala, Cranes will need a draw against the Flames to make it to Cameroon

Uganda Cranes interim coach Abdallah Mubiru is not satisfied with a point gained against Burkina Faso stating his charges deserved more in the game.

The two teams played to a goalless draw at St Mary's Kitende on Wednesday in Group B of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier. It was a result that left the East African heavyweights in second position with eight points from the five games they have played.

"Definitely this is not the result we wanted," Mubiru, who doubles up as Police FC coach, said afterwards.

"Our target was to win here and go into the final game in a better position but I’m happy with the performance of the players. They put up a good fight and fought until the final whistle.

"I think we deserved more than a point especially with our performance in the second half but we shall take the point and go back to rectify the mistakes before the game against Malawi.

"We now know that the job must be completed in Malawi."

The experienced tactician has now set his eyes in the game away to the Flames insisting they have to get a good result. He has further stated he will be using the available days to polish the team to ensure they do not falter.

Even before [the Burkina Faso] game, we knew that no matter the outcome, we had to secure a good result away in Malawi," Mubiru added.

"Therefore, we shall use the time between now and Monday to polish up."

The Stallions lead the group with nine points from the five matches they have played. They managed two wins and three draws, scoring five goals in the process and conceding two. As a result, they have sealed their place in the Afcon finals.

Cranes are second in the group after managing two wins, as many draws and a loss. They have scored just three goals and conceded one.

The Flames need a win at home against the East Africans in their final game to qualify. They have seven points after two wins, a draw, and two losses. They have a goal difference of negative two after scoring three goals and conceding five.

South Sudan are eliminated after managing just three points.