Afcon 2021: 'We are in a situation of failure after Equatorial Guinea loss' - Algeria's Belmadi

Algeria coach Djamel Belmadi has stated they are in a situation of failure at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations after they suffered a 1-0 defeat to Equatorial Guinea on Sunday.

The reigning African champions were shocked at Stade Omnisport de Douala by a 70th-minute goal from Esteban Obiang.

The defeat ended their 35-game unbeaten run since October 2018 and it left them with a point in Group E after they played to a goalless draw against Sierra Leone in their opening match.

A disappointed Belmadi, in his post-game reaction, vowed that the Desert Foxes will fight to defend their crown in Cameroon.

On Thursday, Algeria face group leaders Ivory Coast in a must-win match scheduled for Douala which would decide their fate.

“It's not the expected result and yet we did everything, we got several chances but the ball did not go in,” Belmadi told Caf’s website.

“We are in a situation of failure, it is a lean moment. Football is not always about rational reasons but let's be sure, we will fight to stay in this competition.

“It will be against a great team from Cote d'Ivoire which is made up of players playing in the biggest leagues.

“Regarding the opponent, Equatorial Guinea, they defended with a lot of desire, determination and we couldn't find the fault, it's a situation of failure.”

The North Africans are struggling to make their mark in Cameroon and they are yet to score a goal in the competition after two games.