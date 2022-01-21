Afcon 2021: Sierra Leone Police stop fans from burning down Kei Kamara's house - reports

Sierra Leone Police reportedly stopped fans from torching the house of striker Kei Kamara after he missed a penalty during an Africa Cup of Nations game against Equatorial Guinea in Limbe on Thursday.

The Leone Stars were awarded a penalty in the 85th minute when Pablo Ganet - who scored the 38th-minute goal to give Equatorial Guinea a 1-0 victory - brought down Issa Kallon.

Kamara failed to score from the spot-kick - as his effort was stopped by goalkeeper Jesus Owono - and the incident irked fans back in his home country who attempted to burn his home, according to Complete Sports.

After the Equatorial Guinean game, former President Ernest Koroma urged the player to soldier on despite the disappointment after the penalty miss.

"Team Sierra Leone, you did your best" the former head of state tweeted.

"[Kei] Kamara, you've served well. No need to be too hard on yourself. Others before you have missed penalties. Leone Stars can build back from this and do better next time.

"Many thanks to the technical team and to the Leone Stars."

Kamara and his Leone Stars were taking part in the Afcon finals for the first time in 25 years, and the 37-year-old described the moment as a special one.

"This is why this moment feels so special. It's the first time we're in the tournament in 25 years and I've been here now for 12 years representing the country," the forward said in a recent interview.

"There's been a lot of downs – some ups, but a lot of downs – with me and everything that goes on around here. But this is the perfect way to really top it all off.

"Because our people, Sierra Leoneans deserve this, and even the next generation of players that's coming through the national team really deserve what's going on right now. So, it’s perfect."

This is the Beautiful Game, make sure you give it you all and have no regrets. It was an honor to fly 🇸🇱 here in Cameroon at one the best tournaments in the world…Mama Salone I love you and thank you for the celebrations. #TotalEnergiesAFCON2021 #TeamSierraLeone pic.twitter.com/X6K8ZXfBlY — KEI KAMARA (@keikamara) January 21, 2022

After the defeat, Leone Stars head coach John Keister remained hopeful they will qualify for the next editions despite failing to progress to the knockout stage in the current campaign.

"We have regrets even if we have made progress, we had to transform the try, we thought we were going to get a diet after the excellent match against Ivory," Keister told CafOnline.

"We are fine with this generation of transition, we behaved well. We are going to get to work, form a young team. We want to qualify for the next editions."