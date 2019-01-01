Afcon 2021 Qualifiers: Uganda to build on Burkina Faso result vs Malawi – McKinstry

The Northern Irish coach remains confident the away result in Ouagadougou will help them on their quest to qualify for the next continental finals

Uganda head coach Jonathan McKinstry has praised his team for managing a 0-0 draw against Burkina Faso in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The Cranes fought for a precious away point during the goalless draw in the Afcon 2021 Group B qualifier at the Stade Du 4 Aout in Ouagadougou on Wednesday night.

“We go back to Kampala to build on the result against Malawi at home. We call upon the fans to come and fill up the stadium as we look for our first victory in this campaign,” McKinstry is quoted New Vision.

“We need 11 more points to be fully assured of making it to the 2021 Afcon finals. We expected a very difficult game in Ouagadougou since Burkina Faso has one of the best home records in Africa.

“They have one loss and five draws out of the last 25 matches they have played at home. This shows how strong there. Picking up a point is positive although we would have loved to win the match.”

Ugandan left-back Johnson Benson Ochaya had an early goal-line clearance before captain Denis Onyango made point-blank saves to keep the national side in contention.

Abdul Lumala, Farouk Miya, Emmanuel Arnold Okwi and Patrick Henry Kaddu all had opportunities around the penalty area, but the Burkina Faso defence stood firm throughout.

The Cranes had the best scoring opportunity when Okwi headed onto the crossbar from a curling corner kick by Miya in the second half.

The national side, who have returned to Kampala, will now shift their attention Malawi in their first game at home on Sunday.