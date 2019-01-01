Afcon 2021 Qualifiers: Uganda must beat Burkina Faso away – Wasswa

The Cranes defensive midfielder speaks on the importance of winning away matches in the qualification campaign

Ugandan midfielder Hassan Wasswa has stressed the importance of the Cranes getting a win in their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers opener.

Wasswa, who plays for Saudi Arabian club Jeddah, has insisted beating Burkina Faso in their opener away in Ouagadougou would go a long way in securing qualification.

“We have to give our best there so we can take care of business at Namboole,” Wasswa is quoted by Daily Monitor. “It’s those points away that make you qualify.”

Uganda are set to leave for Ouagadougou on Monday aboard a chartered Uganda Airlines flight, will train on arrival and on Wednesday take on the hosts, Burkina Faso, in Group B’s opener.

Cranes coach Johnny McKinstry, preparing for his first competitive assignment since his appointment early last month, has told his players of his expectations.

“Whether it’s a regional tour or training,” he told them last week, “I want the same commitment.

“I have told this to Fufa, to the media, and to you, that the national team is not about the best player, it’s about the players for the best team.”

Uganda were in the same group with Burkina Faso when the country ended a four-decade absence ahead of the 2017 Afcon finals in Gabon.

The Cranes lost 1-0 in Ouagadougou and drew 0-0 in Kampala but managed to qualify as one of the best runners-up from a group that included Comoros and Botswana.

Uganda are pooled in Group B alongside Burkina Faso, Malawi, and South Sudan.